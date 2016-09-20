Zirst Premium Insulated Water Bottle & NFL Gear - Dashtique Store Expanded

Dashtique has announced an expansion to its online store after signing an exclusive deal with Zirst Products. It is now the only authorized non-company store to carry Zirst premium water bottle products, and is adding a range of other items across all categories.

(firmenpresse) - Dashtique, the online store for a wide range of products, has announced an expansion after reaching an exclusive agreement with Zirst Products to be the only authorized non-company store to carry the Zirst line of premium water bottles and beverage containers. The company is now rapidly receiving many in demand items including jewelry, such as bracelets, earrings, pendants and necklaces. Other departments are also adding products daily.



More information can be found on the company website at: https://dashtique.com.



New products being added to the store include sports gear for NFL and college sports fans, decorative merchandise for the home and garden ranging from wind chimes to water fountains, candle sets, and more.



In addition to this, with the holidays fast approaching, Dashtique will be adding a broad selection of decorations and jewelry for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.



A full range of products is available on the Dashtique online store, where browsers can filter through categories and click on the products they like to find product descriptions that cover all the elements of each item.



The exclusive Zirst premium water bottle is one of the most popular products on the store, and can keep liquids cold for up to 24 hours, as well as ensuring hot liquids stay hot for over 6 hours, so customers who travel a lot can use it for a variety of reasons. The flip top cap can allow the bottle to be used for sports with a straw, and the design ensures it remains sweat free even on hot days.



Another popular product is the Denver Broncos microfiber cleaning cloth, which uses high density microfiber cleaning technology to remove all dirt and smudges. It is safe for all lenses including plastic, glass and AR coasted lenses and can also be used for cleaning screen monitors on a computer or television.



As part of the expansion, the Dashtique product range is being continually expanded, and interested parties wanting to find out more about any of the items can get in touch using the contact form provided.





Comments on this PressRelease