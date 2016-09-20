PACIFIC to Provide Digital Marketing Expertise in Esri Retail Special Interest Group

PACIFIC Is the Only Digital Marketing Agency Invited to Participate

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- PACIFIC Digital Group today announced it has joined the Esri Retail Special Interest Group, an organization that's dedicated to investigating and advancing the future of the retail industry.

PACIFIC is the only digital marketing agency invited to the group. It joins representatives from leading retail companies already utilizing geographic information systems (GIS) in their business models.

Whereas special interest groups are often seen as unfavorable, the intent of this group will be a positive step forward for retailers. The special interest group will collaborate to form the newest trends and pioneer the future of GIS in retail, working proactively to uncover insights and accelerate the industry's progress in localization.

"We are incredibly proud to join an elite group of retailers that embraces innovation to advance their industry," said Norman Brauns, CEO and founder of PACIFIC. "Esri data and GIS have already helped provide major advantages to retailers and we're thrilled to collaborate with this group to gain further insight for shaping the future of retail."

PACIFIC and the group will have quarterly discussions throughout the next year to share ideas, learn from each other's expertise and introduce leading-edge methods of applying GIS in the retail industry.

We are PACIFIC, the Discovery Agency. Our company was founded to provide best-in-class search, content marketing, and link-building services to leading brands, with a client list that includes Expedia, Travelocity, Jacuzzi, Mint, Microsoft, and others. As experts on curiosity, we help our clients align their brand story with the questions their customers are asking. As a result, we build inbound sales campaigns that deliver incredible results. For more information, visit .

