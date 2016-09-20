Lucid Announces BuildingOS Dashboards, Unlocking the Value of Building Data Through Customizable and Easy to Share Reports

Empowers Organizations to Visualize and Share Key Metrics From Across Building Portfolios to Improve Collaboration and Make Better Decisions

(firmenpresse) - OAKLAND, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- , provider of the most comprehensive business intelligence platform for building operations, today unveiled BuildingOS Dashboards, the industry's first offering that quickly and efficiently creates customized, real-time, easy-to-share insights from all types of building operations data from across a building portfolio. The dashboards deliver the information that matters most to energy, sustainability, operations and portfolio teams to improve collaboration and make all buildings more comfortable, efficient and profitable.

Calculating, tracking and sharing building performance metrics is extraordinarily time-consuming. Many organizations spend hundreds of hours per year collecting, normalizing and converting data into the formats and visualizations required for analyzing building performance, communicating with tenants and collaborating across teams. First, organizations typically lack a single, master data set that integrates and analyzes the thousands of various data points generated by utilities, management systems, and building sensors, and that number continues to grow. Second, they are unable to view real-time metrics, and instead rely on outdated historical data to drive decisions. Lastly, many organizations have no collaborative interface to allow all team members to access centralized metrics and thus spend hours digging into separate documents and files to find useful information.

BuildingOS Dashboards are an elegant new solution that organizations can use to centralize, analyze and share building insights so that stakeholders can make data-driven decisions and achieve better results. Built atop Lucid's unique BuildingOS platform, these customizable dashboards graphically display a variety of essential building and portfolio metrics. Each dashboard can be designed to meet the specific needs of users, giving them views into the information that is specifically relevant to their area of interest. For example, using the same aggregated data from within BuildingOS, unique dashboards can be created for sustainability managers, building operators, financial planners, investors, tenants, or occupants. These dashboards are automatically updated and can be published via email or online to facilitate better collaboration and information sharing.

BuildingOS natively connects to nearly 200 building technologies and more than 1,000 utilities for interval and bill data. Organizations can leverage their existing infrastructure to collect data from any utility meter, sub-meter, or controls system, and seamlessly access the data from a centralized data repository within BuildingOS.

BuildingOS Dashboard Benefits:

Comprehensive: Lucid integrates and aggregates portfolio-wide building and metering systems data so you don't have to. Lucid has worked with thousands of leaders in building operations and portfolio management, across industries, to inform the design of its dashboard reports and ensure best-practice content. By distilling thousands of data points into easy to understand insights, Lucid delivers unmatched building intelligence to help organizations make more informed decisions.

Customizable: Each dashboard provides an intuitive, configurable canvas for many distinct metrics. Each metric is represented by a card, a data-driven visualization, chart, or readout. BuildingOS has an extensive library of card types, providing a wide range of information delivery. Cards types include building and campus comparisons, variance and trend views, metric readouts, comparative views, and more. Contextualize views with historical overlays or environmental overlays, and create apples-to-apples comparisons by using occupancy divisors, area divisors, and weather normalization. Create a story with your building data using text and image cards for context and explanation.

Easy to share: Dashboard content integrates easily with internal or external web sites, kiosks or email. Teams can create public and embeddable versions of cards to encourage wide-reaching communications, schedule content distribution at regular intervals, or distribute reports on an ad-hoc basis. Content can be shared as PDFs, images, live websites, or CSV exports.

"By centralizing data from so many sources, analyzing the metrics, and delivering intuitive insights, BuildingOS Dashboards is able to uncover trends that might otherwise remain hidden, which I find invaluable."

-- Maximiliano Muñoz, Chief R&D Monitoring and Control, Wireless Energy Ltda.

"BuildingOS Dashboards lets me pinpoint energy and cost savings opportunities, which is a tremendous benefit. Its comprehensive master data set gives us visibility into real-time metrics, and the solution streamlines the entire process from calculating and tracking metrics to reporting."

-- AJ Fry, CSR, Hypertherm

"This solution is incredibly easy to use. We don't need to spend time translating metrics into reports and visualizations. BuildingOS Dashboard does all of that for us, distilling complex data into intuitive, sharable content."

-- Jim Simon, Director of Sustainability, Gonzaga University

"BuildingOS Dashboards makes it easy for anyone in our organization to have easy access to building data, so more people are informed on energy use and are able to take action."

-- Robin Tindall, Environmental Sustainability Manager, Hypertherm

"Only Lucid has the technology and expertise to seamlessly integrate a portfolio's critical building performance data and provide a single source of truth across all users with our flexible and easy to create dashboards. We're unlocking the value of building intelligence for hundreds of companies across industries worldwide, and redefining the role of building data in business, society and the environment."

-- Will Coleman, CEO, Lucid

See the power of BuildingOS Dashboards in this short

Read more about today's news and stay ahead of the curve by reading the Connected Buildings Blog:

Follow Lucid on

Lucid provides a data and analytics platform to make data-driven decisions to improve building efficiency and portfolio performance. Lucid's SaaS-based BuildingOS platform has over 500 customers, 11,000 buildings and one billion square feet under management and empowers teams across finance, operations and sustainability to collaborate to get the best from their buildings. For more information, visit .

