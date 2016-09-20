Danny Wuerffel Celebrates 20th Heisman Anniversary With Desire Street Ministries Desire Cup Golf Rivalry for a Cause at Florida-Georgia Football Weekend

(firmenpresse) - ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- One of the most decorated players in Florida's football history is celebrating a major 20th anniversary this year. In 1996, Danny Wuerffel not only led the University of Florida to win its first national championship as quarterback, but also went on to win nearly a dozen awards that year including the coveted Heisman Trophy. The former UF quarterback has received many honors since 1996, including induction into the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame as a "Gator Great," the Gator Football Ring of Honor and election into the College Football Hall of Fame; however one of his greatest professional achievements has been the work he has accomplished for inner-city church leaders as executive director for the nonprofit Desire Street Ministries. On Oct. 27-29, Wuerffel will celebrate his Heisman Trophy anniversary in a "Rivalry for a Cause" at the 6th Annual Desire Cup fundraiser weekend at TPC Sawgrass during Florida-Georgia football game weekend.

"The Desire Cup is a way for fans from Georgia and Florida to connect and compete for a positive cause," said Wuerffel. "It's a critical fundraising event for Desire Street as it gives much needed resources to urban ministry leaders throughout the southeast who have a direct spiritual impact on hundreds of inner-city children and families through community development programs."

The event opens on Thurs., Oct. 27, with a "Toddies, Tees and Celebrities" fundraiser at The Sawgrass Event Lawn behind the TPC Clubhouse overlooking The PLAYERS Stadium course. Individual tickets are available for $400, and include cocktails, dinner and networking with Gator and Bulldog greats including coaches Steve Spurrier and Vince Dooley. Other confirmed celebrity attendees include "Dancing with the Stars," Tony Dovolani, and former football players Kevin Butler, Judd Davis, Chris DiMarco, John Lastinger, Terry LeCount, Shane Matthews, Wilber Marshall, David Nelson, Lindsay Scott, D.J. Shockley, Musa Smith, John Stinchcomb, Charlie Williams, Eric Zeier and more ().

The Desire Cup tournament tees off on Fri., Oct. 28 (9:30 a.m.) at Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass, the sister track to the world famous The PLAYERS Stadium course. To celebrate the legendary rivalry, two Gators and two Bulldogs will be paired up in true Ryder Cup fashion. The teams will be announced based on individual golf handicaps at the fundraising dinner the night prior. Golf packages start at $1,500, with an option to play on a 4-man scramble. The day of golf will conclude with an after-party awards celebration.

The Desire Cup weekend wraps up on Sat., Oct. 29 with a Florida-Georgia Game-Watch Party at the TPC Clubhouse with Wuerffel and former football players and coaches. For details on sponsorship opportunities and special room rates at The Sawgrass Marriot Resort & Spa, contact Sara Pace at or 678-681-3979. For more details about the Desire Cup Rivalry for a Cause, visit: .

Image Available:



Image Available:

Image Available:

Media Contact:

Amy Summers

212-757-3419



Pitch Publicity





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3058257



PressRelease by

Desire Street Ministries

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/20/2016 - 16:08

Language: English

News-ID 495955

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Desire Street Ministries

Stadt: ATLANTA, GA





Number of hits: 46



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease