Bank Enables Continuous Compliance and Secures Customer Data With Netwrix Auditor

Bank of the South Strengthens the Security of Its Sensitive Data and Simplifies Compliance With PCI DSS and GLBA by Gaining Complete Visibility Into Its IT Environment With Netwrix Auditor

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Netwrix Corporation, the first vendor to introduce a that supports both on-premises and hybrid cloud IT environments, today announced that Bank of the South, a Florida-based community bank, chose Netwrix Auditor to ensure the security of its customer data and facilitate compliance with regulatory standards.

As a financial institution, Bank of the South is subject to PCI DSS and GLBA standards, which focus on ensuring the integrity and security of customer data. To enable continuous compliance and pass audits faster, the bank needed an automated way to monitor all critical IT systems and user activity. They selected Netwrix Auditor, an easy-to-manage solution that delivers visibility into business-critical systems and quickly provides the required compliance reports.

is a visibility and governance platform that enables control over changes, configurations and access in hybrid cloud IT environments to protect data at rest regardless of its location. The platform provides security analytics to detect anomalies in user behavior and enable investigation of threat patterns before a data breach occurs.

With Netwrix Auditor, Bank of the South gained the following benefits:

The software provides comprehensive visibility into all IT changes and access attempts in the bank's most critical systems, including Active Directory, VMware and Windows Server. All data is summarized in a single console, enabling cross-system analysis and investigations of security incidents.

Netwrix Auditor automatically generates compliance reports that enable the bank to validate the required security controls, and includes an Interactive Search feature that makes it easy to answer auditors' questions.

. The software provides visibility at the enterprise, system and user levels, as well as security and user behavior analytics, real-time alerts and video-recording of privileged user activity, protecting business-critical data from insider threats.

Automated reporting, notifications, Active Directory change rollback and other capabilities have significantly reduced IT workload and made the team more efficient. In addition, out-of-the-box compliance reports aligned with PCI DSS and GLBA standards enable the bank to have only one professional in charge of external audits and regulatory compliance examinations.

"I don't think it would be possible to earn the rating we consistently receive from regulatory examiners without Netwrix Auditor. The main result we have achieved is visibility. I know what is going on everywhere at once. I know who can do what and who has done what. The platform makes compliance examinations quicker and easier. It would be impossible to complete some of the reporting without it. Now we save at least 40 hours per year," said James Brammer, Vice President and CISO, Bank of the South.

"Compliance is a pressing task even for large organizations with sufficient resources. For smaller businesses, it can become a nightmare due to high compliance requirements, time-consuming preparation for audits, additional expenses and so on," said Michael Fimin, CEO and co-founder of Netwrix. "Complete visibility into the IT infrastructure ensures a reliable audit trail of all user activities across business-critical IT systems to validate security controls and mitigate security risks. A clear understanding of what is going on enables organizations to strengthen data security and reduce the burden of compliance audits by proving to compliance auditors that any activity is easily traceable."

To read the complete case study, please visit .

Netwrix Corporation was the first vendor to introduce a visibility and governance platform that supports both on-premises and hybrid cloud IT environments. More than 150,000 IT departments worldwide rely on Netwrix to detect insider threats on premises and in the cloud, pass compliance audits with less expense, and increase the productivity of IT security and operations teams. Founded in 2006, Netwrix has earned more than 90 industry awards and been named to both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. For more information, visit .

Erin Jones



Avista PR for Netwrix

P: 704.664.2170

E:





More information:

http://www.netwrix.com



PressRelease by

Netwrix

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/20/2016 - 16:30

Language: English

News-ID 495959

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Netwrix

Stadt: IRVINE, CA





Number of hits: 44



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease