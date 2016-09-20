Allbound and MarketStar Team to Empower Companies to Capture More Channel Revenue

The Partnership Enables Companies to Leverage the Unique Capabilities of Allbound and MarketStar to Accelerate Channel Growth and Fortify Partner Relationships

(firmenpresse) - PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- , has teamed with , a global leader in outsourced Sales as a Service, to deliver an all-in-one channel-as-a-service offering, combining software and services dedicated to helping organizations supercharge sales and drive efficiencies within channel partner programs.

As more companies turn to the cloud and subscription economy, they recognize the potential of indirect sales and marketing channels to grow market share and dramatically increase sales without the overhead of traditional direct models. Now, through the Allbound and MarketStar partnership, businesses will have access to:

A software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform tailor-made for modern partner programs

Partner profiling and recruitment services

Custom strategies to help increase partner engagement, loyalty and ROI

Through-partner lead generation and marketing campaigns

Partner onboarding, training and enablement

Partner-led customer success

Centralized delivery of content, training, tools and resources

Channel partner collaboration

Deal registration and integration with CRM systems such as Salesforce

Aggregated data and channel insights

"Today's partner programs have to be more efficient and agile while managing to deliver real value in every stage of the relationship, from recruitment to customer success," said Scott Salkin, Allbound founder and CEO. "Like any member of your team, partners want to work with companies who help them grow and feel valued, communicate regularly and effectively, and make it easy to conduct business. With Allbound's technology and MarketStar's incomparable team of channel sales, and marketing consultants and strategists, businesses can leverage a tight-knit, all-in-one solution to build and optimize a channel program designed for today's economy."

Allbound customers will have access to MarketStar's strategy, content and partner development programs, ensuring channel partners are getting the right message to the right audience at the right time. MarketStar customers will have access to the Allbound platform which will enable businesses to better align indirect sales teams and reseller partners, and create a cohesive, connected sales ecosystem.

"This was a natural partnership as our two companies have similarly aligned visions and values, and believe in challenging the status quo," said Vaughn Aust, MarketStar EVP of Marketing and Product. "At MarketStar we go beyond traditional channel strategies to enable and cultivate all programs that accelerate sales growth. Allbound's platform goes beyond legacy PRM systems to truly champion collaboration and align an entire sales ecosystem to the buyer's journey."

To learn more about the Allbound and MarketStar partnership, join both at CO:LLABORATE 2016. For more information, visit .

Allbound, a partner sales acceleration platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solution, is a cloud-based software that simplifies and accelerates a business's ability to recruit, onboard, train, measure, and grow indirect sales partners. The innovative software enables collaboration among channel vendors and their partners to improve the performance of their indirect sales channels by automating the delivery of marketing content, sales tools and training at each stage of the pipeline. For more information, visit .

MarketStar is a leader in outsourced Sales as a Service, providing flexible solutions for the world's leading and emerging brands. MarketStar helps their clients differentiate by creating innovative, memorable, and sales-focused experiences. MarketStar uses a blend of skilled sales and marketing professionals with industry-proven, go-to-market tools and intelligence to help clients accelerate sales and achieve market dominance. For more information, visit .

