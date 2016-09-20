Beaufield Drills 5,629 Metres, Begins Mechanical Trenching in Urban

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Beaufield Resources Inc. ("Beaufield") (TSX VENTURE: BFD) reports it drilled 5,629 metres on its 100% owned, 12,915 hectares, centrally located, Urban property, Quebec. Mechanical trenching is underway on the Rouleau Gold zone (Zone 18) where Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc. (Geologica) of Val d'Or is completing a geological model and a drill program proposal intended to expand the known mineralization.

The current program consisted of 19 holes totaling 5,629 metres; 5 holes were located on the southern portion of the Rouleau block and 14 holes on the Macho-Panache block. Drill core samples have been sent to the lab for assaying. The Rouleau block is located between Bonterra Resources holdings to Beaufield's south boundary and Osisko Mining to the north. The Macho-Panache block adjoins Osisko's Windfall drilling immediately to the east, Metanor is to the south and Urbana to the east. A further review of select holes with consultants is scheduled for later this week, and may include additional sampling of the core. Companies actively exploring the area is indicated on the adjoining map:

Mechanical trenching is underway on the historical Rouleau (zone 18) gold zone discovered in 1987. Newly established roads in the area has permitted Beaufield to easily access the area with an excavator.

Historical drill holes of the Rouleau Gold zone are currently being compiled in a geological model by Geologica. An initial interpretation of the Rouleau Gold zone suggests that the system could extend over at least 900 metres and it remains open along strike and at depth. Geophysical data also indicates the presence of similar geophysical anomalies to that of zone 18 along strike that remain to be drill tested. Geologica is uniquely positioned to assist Beaufield with its planning based on their experience in the Urban camp.

The holes listed in the table below represent historical intersections on the Rouleau zone 18 gold zone. These have been reported in historical news releases by Beaufield.

Beaufield's drill program included descriptive logging and systematic sampling of the drill core for analysis. Samples were taken from the drill core. Every sampled interval was split in half with a core splitter or cut with a diamond blade saw. Half of any sampled core was left in the core box for future reference and the remaining half was bagged and sealed and sent to a commercial laboratory. Assays were performed at ALS CHEMEX Laboratories in Val d'Or, Quebec. The processed samples were submitted to a standard Fire Assay with AA technique (Au-AA-23) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Emission Spectroscopy (ME-ICP-41) on a 30 gram sub-sample.

In addition to Rouleau Gold zone, drilling is also being planned on the Kent block which adjoins, Osisko's Souart deposit and on other exploration targets.

The Urban gold exploration camp remains very active, with several companies having significant drill programs adjacent to Beaufield boundaries. The centrally located holdings were originally acquired in 1987 based on numerous gold occurrences and good geology. The Beaufield ground is underexplored with many targets to be explored.

Qualified Person

This news release has been prepared by Mathieu Stephens, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Corporate Development for Beaufield, the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Beaufield:

Beaufield is a well financed mineral exploration company with its exploration activity focused in Quebec. Please refer to Beaufield's website to view the company's properties in Eleonore-Opinaca, Troilus and elsewhere. The Corporation is actively exploring, well financed with approximately $2.5 million in cash, has no debt and has excess work credits on its properties.

The information set forth in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on assumptions exposed to major risks and uncertainties. Although Beaufield deems the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements to be reasonable, the Corporation cannot provide any guarantee as to the materialization of the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

Contacts:



Jens E. Hansen

President and CEO

514.842.3443



Mathieu Stephens

VP Exploration and Corporate Development

613.721.2919





More information:

http://www.beaufield.com/



