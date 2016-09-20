       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Personal Finance


Dream Office REIT September 2016 Monthly Distribution

ID: 495967
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX: D.UN) today announced its September 2016 monthly distribution of 12.500 cents per REIT Unit, Series A ($1.50 annualized). The September distribution will be payable on October 15, 2016 to unitholders of record as at September 30, 2016.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is focused on owning, acquiring, leasing and managing well-located, high-quality central business district and suburban office properties. Its portfolio currently comprises approximately 20.9 million square feet of gross leasable area in major urban centres across Canada. Dream Office REIT's portfolio is well diversified by geographic location and tenant mix. For more information, please visit .

Contacts:
Dream Office REIT
P. Jane Gavan
Chief Executive Officer
(416) 365-6572


Dream Office REIT
Rajeev Viswanathan
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 365-8959



Keywords (optional):

dream-office-reit,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/20/2016 - 17:35
Language: English
News-ID 495967
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Dream Office REIT
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 43

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Personal Finance




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.550
Registriert Heute: 19
Registriert Gestern: 20
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 207


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z