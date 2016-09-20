Camping World in Bartow, Florida Honors Active-Duty Military and Veterans by Flying Vast American Flag

Flag Raising Ceremony Will Be Held on September 24 and Is Open to the Entire Community

(firmenpresse) - LINCOLNSHIRE, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Camping World, the nation's largest RV and outdoor retailer, and Good Sam, the world's largest RV owners' organization, today announced that they are continuing a tradition of honoring present and past members of our armed forces by installing a massive American flag at their Bartow, Florida RV SuperCenter. The 40x80' flag which covers 3,200 square feet, will fly on a 130' pole and is being installed as part of a project that Camping World and Good Sam began in February of 2014 to show their ongoing appreciation of America's veterans and active military members.

"It has been our vision to continue the tradition of raising these flags to show our company's support and appreciation to our country and to those that have sacrificed so much to keep our communities safe," stated Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World and Good Sam and host of CNBC's The Profit. "We love having the opportunity to bring together local communities to celebrate our great country and the brave men and women who have fought for us, and will continue raising these flags in other markets in the coming months."

Camping World of Bartow, which is located at 7400 State Road, 60 East, will hold an official flag raising ceremony on Saturday, September 24 at 9am. Refreshments and a light lunch will be served during the ceremony, which will be attended by the local Polk County Fire Rescue Peace Creek station, Lt. Regina Moran of the Polk County Sheriff's Office and members of American Legion Post 0008, Winter Haven FL will be on-site to assist in raising the flag. All local public service and safety members, military, veterans and community members are invited to attend this event.

Currently, the massive American flag flies high at over 75 Camping World SuperCenters across the country. Other dealerships that have recently erected the large American flags include locations in New Mexico, Arizona, Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Missouri, Texas, Michigan, New York, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Florida, South Dakota, Indiana, Idaho, Pennsylvania, Washington, Florida, New Hampshire, Virginia, New Jersey, North Carolina and Florida.

In 2016, Camping World marks 50 years of offering specialized products, expert advice and great service to recreational vehicle owners and campers across North America. From our founding in 1966, we've grown from a single store in Bowling Green, Kentucky to the nation's number one retailer of RVs, RV accessories and RV-related services, with 120 SuperCenters nationwide, a state-of-the-art call center and an award-winning website. Over the last half century, Camping World has become the premier one-stop-shop for everything RVers need to enjoy living and traveling in their RVs, as well as a vital source of products and services to help RV owners maintain and protect their investment. Along with over 10,000 RV parts and accessories, we also offer a full selection of new and used RVs for sale; RV and tow vehicle service and maintenance; collision centers; RV Spa detail and refurbishment centers; technical advice from knowledgeable experts, and hard-to-find parts.

Marcus Lemonis is an entrepreneur, investor, television personality, and chairman and CEO of Marcus Lemonis LLC as well as Camping World and Good Sam Enterprises. Camping World is the nation's largest RV and outdoor retailer, and Good Sam is the world's largest RV owner's organization. Visit .

Lemonis is known as the "business turnaround king" and host of CNBC's prime time reality series, The Profit, in which he lends his expertise to struggling small businesses around the country and judges' businesses based on a "Three P" principle: People, Process, and Product. The Profit airs Tuesdays at 10pm ET/PT on CNBC.

