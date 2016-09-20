       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
First Trust Canadian Capital Strength Portfolio

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- FT Portfolios Canada Co., a privately owned company, announced today that unitholders of First Trust Canadian Capital Strength Portfolio (the "Fund") have approved a proposal, to convert the Fund (the "Conversion") from a mutual fund into an exchange-traded fund or "ETF", at a special meeting held today. Details of the proposal are outlined in an information circular that has been sent to unitholders of the Fund in connection with the special meeting. Copies of the information circular are available on and . The Conversion is subject to regulatory approval and expected to be implemented in early November.

About First Trust

The First Trust companies are a well-respected global enterprise with a history in the U.S. market since 1991 and in Canada since 1996. As of August 31, 2016, First Trust Advisors L.P., the portfolio advisor for the First Trust ETF, has approximately US$36.0 billion in ETF assets under management and more than US$99.6 billion total assets under supervision or management. First Trust is the enterprise name used for the various businesses conducted in Europe, Mexico, Canada and the U.S.

Further information about FT Portfolios Canada's ETFs can be found at .

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

FT Portfolios Canada Co.
Fraser Howell
President
1-877-622-5552



http://www.ftportfolios.com/



