Risk Strategies Company Builds out Presence in Florida With Acquisition of Miami-Based Kahn-Carlin

Addition of First All-Lines Florida Operation Follows on Heels of Marine Specialist, Atlass Insurance

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- , a privately held, rapidly growing national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired Kahn-Carlin Insurance, marking a dramatic expansion of its Florida operations three months after it entered the state with the acquisition of leading yacht and boat insurance specialist, Atlass Insurance. Terms of the deal were not announced.

Headquartered in Miami and led by Co-Presidents Roy Fabry and Laura Traeger, Kahn-Carlin is Risk Strategies' first all-lines acquisition in Florida, bringing with it not only a private client practice, but also property, surety, professional liability, life, health, employee benefits and risk management advisory capabilities. The firm also has broad access to Florida-only specialty carriers.

"Our success is built on people with the technical expertise and deep experience that makes solving complex client risk challenges simple and cost effective," explained Risk Strategies CEO Michael Christian. "Beyond product lines and industry focus, it was clear that Kahn-Carlin shared this philosophy and would make an excellent fit for us in this important market."

With over 40 full time employees, Kahn-Carlin is one of the largest independent agencies in South Florida. The agency has a diverse client base with focused specialties in real estate, law firms, architects and engineers, distributors, and contractors.

"Today's market requires a comprehensive base of resources and expertise to ensure your clients are getting risk management programs that will do the job when needed, at a cost that meets their personal and business goals," said Kahn-Carlin co-president Roy Fabry. "The scope of resources and level of expertise Risk Strategies will bring to our client base and this market makes the combination of companies very exciting."

Founded in 1968, Kahn-Carlin has maintained a long tradition of leadership in the Florida insurance industry, with its employees serving on several association and executive boards including Independent Insurance Agents of South Florida, Latin American Association of Insurance Agencies, Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, Florida Surplus Lines Association, Florida Surplus Lines Service Office, and Dade and Broward Association of Health UWs, among others.

"We have always placed a great emphasis on continuing professional development, in-depth technical understanding and strong connection to the professional communities we serve," said Laura Traeger, co-president, Kahn-Carlin. "It's great to be joining an organization with a similar approach to success."

Fabry joined Kahn Carlin in 1977, while Traeger has been with the company 33 years. Their bi-lingual staff average 15 years with the firm with certifications ranging from CPCU, CIC to healthcare and affordable care act compliance

is a privately held, national firm with offices across the country. As a leading U.S. insurance broker, the company offers sophisticated risk management advice as well as insurance and reinsurance placement for property and casualty, healthcare and employee benefits risks. Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked in the top 25 brokers in the country, the company has offices in more than 30 locations including Boston; Chicago; Los Angeles; Minneapolis; Dallas; New York City; San Francisco; Atlanta, GA; Portsmouth, N.H.; Providence, R.I.; Long Island, N.Y.; Teaneck, N.J.; Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, FL; Irvine, Calif.; and Sacramento, CA.





