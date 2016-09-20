Cannabis Science Announces Management Changes for Future Growth

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabis-based medicines, announced changes to its management team in the best interest of shareholders and the company's future growth.

Board of Directors

Cannabis Science welcomes Benjamin Tam as the new Director and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Tam is a member of Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA)/Certified General Accountant (CGA), and he earned his CGA from University of British Columbia. He also holds a diploma of Business Administration from Lethbridge Community College, Alberta. Mr. Tam has been working with CBIS since 2015, when he handled filing the company's financial reports.

Mr. Robert Kane was nominated to become the new Chief Operations Officer, and will no longer act as the company's Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Chad S. Johnson no longer holds any positions in the company.

International Government Affairs Board

Mr. Darren W. Parker will be joining the International Government Affairs Board, where he will help advance the CBIS agenda primarily in the domestic US markets, but will work internationally as well. Mr. Parker currently holds the position of Special Assistant to the Speaker, Office of the Speaker of the Assembly - Anthony Rendon, Speaker's Office of Member Services - Los Angeles, CA. Mr. Parker has worked as a public servant, business owner, and community influencer for more than 30 years. Mr. Parker is serving his 6th term as elected statewide Chairman of the California Democratic Party's African American Caucus and has worked with the last 3 Presidents of the United States on varies issues facing local government and education, including the "My Brother's Keeper" program with President Obama. Darren is one of the founding members of the Antelope Valley Human Relations Commission and was elected President for 18 consecutive terms. Darren has also served on the Antelope Valley College Citizens Oversight Review Commission as Chairman, Antelope Valley NAACP as President and the Los Angeles County Commission for the Department of Children and Families as the Vice Chairman. Mr. Parker continues to serve as the elected CA State executive board member for the 36th AD and as the Los Angeles County Democratic Party Region 1 Secretary. He has worked with many legislative bodies, and boasts tremendous experience, including work as the President pro Tempore(s) of the Senate and California State Assembly Speaker(s), the City of Lancaster's Citizens General Plan Advisory Commission. His extensive knowledge and breadth of experience will help the company move forward with its operations in local & foreign markets, and will help the company establish dominance across the globe by forming strategic alliances with regional key players.

As well, the company welcomes Mr. Jacques P. Walker as a new member of the International Government Affairs Board. Mr. Jacques P. Walker is an experienced entrepreneur with over twenty years of experience successfully developing, managing, and executing commercial initiatives in the United States and in emerging markets worldwide. In addition to his work in the U.S., Mr. Walker has focused extensively on markets in Sub-Saharan Africa, and has worked in over 18 African countries. Mr. Walker serves as a Senior Advisor to the Constituency for Africa (CFA), one of the leading organizations in the United States committed to educating and mobilizing the U.S. public on matters pertaining to Africa and the African Diaspora. As member of CFA, Mr. Walker conducted a trip that took some of the most significant leaders on the segment to Africa to cultivate smart partnerships with the educational and research communities, and the indigenous people and governments of southern Africa in the development of drugs from the extensive botanical and zoological resources of the region. He will help the company develop relationships with foreign governments, distributors, and suppliers, and find untapped opportunities for tremendous international growth. Working with CBIS, Mr. Walker was a key member of the successful CBIS delegation trip to South Africa and Namibia in May of 2016.

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc., takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on skin cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. A statement containing words such as "anticipate," "seek," intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based drugs. Cannabis Science, Inc., does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements. Safe Harbor Statement. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a 'safe harbor' for forward looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts are forward looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involved risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company are detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

