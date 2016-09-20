Spectral Responds to Recent Trading Activity

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Spectral Medical Inc. ("Spectral" or the "Company") (TSX: EDT) (OTCQX: EDTXF), at the request of IIROC on behalf of the Toronto Stock Exchange, confirms that as of the date of this news release, they are not aware of any corporate developments that would cause the recent movement in the Company's share price.

About Spectral Medical Inc.

Spectral is a Phase III company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with septic shock, Toraymyxin ("PMX"). PMX is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause sepsis, from the bloodstream and is directed by the Company's Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), the only FDA cleared diagnostic for the risk of developing sepsis.

PMX has been approved for therapeutic use in Japan and Europe, and has been used on more than 150,000 patients to date. In March 2009, Spectral obtained the exclusive development and commercial rights in the U.S. for PMX, and in November 2010, signed an exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Canada. Over 350,000 patients are diagnosed with septic shock in North America each year, representing a greater than $3 billion market opportunity for Spectral.

Spectral is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EDT, and on the OTCQX under the symbol EDTXF. For more information, please visit .

Forward-looking statement

Information in this news release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information, particularly in respect of the future outlook of Spectral and anticipated events or results, are assumptions based on beliefs of Spectral's senior management as well as information currently available to it. While these assumptions were considered reasonable by Spectral at the time of preparation, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the availability of funds and resources to pursue R&D projects, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, the ability of Spectral to commercialize its products, the ability of Spectral to take advantage of business opportunities in the biomedical industry, the granting of necessary approvals by regulatory authorities as well as general economic, market and business conditions, and could differ materially from what is currently expected.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this statement.

Contacts:



Anthony Businskas

Executive Vice President and CFO

Spectral Medical Inc.

416-626-3233 ext. 2200







Ali Mahdavi

Capital Markets & Investor Relations

416-962-3300





