Agfa-Gevaert : Publication of a transparency notification - Regulated information

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


(Article 14 of the law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant
shareholdings)

Mortsel, Belgium - September 20, 2016 - 5.40 p.m. CET


According to Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, the threshold as from which a
shareholding needs to be disclosed, has been set at 3%, 5% and a multiple of 5%.

In conformity with the Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the disclosure of
significant shareholdings in listed companies, Agfa-Gevaert (Euronext: AGFB)
discloses the following declarations:

Norges Bank has announced on September 16, 2016, that it holds a stake in
Agfa-Gevaert as per September 15, 2016 of 8,631,657 voting rights or 5.02%
(denominator is 171,851,042), thus crossing the threshold of 5% upwards. On
September 19, 2016, Norges Bank announced that it holds a stake in Agfa-Gevaert
as per September 16, 2016 of 8,115,388 voting rights or 4.72% (denominator is
171,851,042), thus crossing the threshold of 5% downwards again.

Norges Bank is the central bank of Norway. As part of its central bank
activities, Norges Bank manages Norway's foreign exchange reserves and is
responsible for the management of the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global
(GPFG). The formal responsibility for the management of the GPFG is placed with
the Ministry of Finance, but is delegated to Norges Bank. All investments are
executed by Norges Bank acting as principal and all holdings are registered in
the name of Norges Bank.


Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of
May 2, 2007 or Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, should be sent to
viviane.dictus(at)agfa.com.


About Agfa
The Agfa-Gevaert Group develops, manufactures and distributes an extensive range
of analogue and digital imaging systems and IT solutions, mainly for the
printing industry and the healthcare sector, as well as for specific industrial


applications.
Agfa's headquarters and parent company are located in Mortsel, Belgium.
The Agfa-Gevaert Group achieved a turnover of 2,646 million euro in 2015.

Contact:
Viviane Dictus
Director Corporate Communications
tel. ++32 0 3 444 7124
e-mail: viviane.dictus(at)agfa.com

Press release in pdf format:
http://hugin.info/133908/R/2043436/762888.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Agfa-Gevaert via GlobeNewswire






