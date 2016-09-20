       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
MEDIA ADVISORY: Concordia University of Edmonton to Launch New and Exciting Research Initiative

(firmenpresse) - EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- The necessity of reinvigorating research and innovation at Canadian post-secondary institutions has been recognized by the federal government through the implementation of the Strategic Infrastructure Fund. The timing of this funding serves to strengthen Concordia University of Edmonton's own commitment to research and innovation.

We invite the media to attend Concordia University of Edmonton's launch event for the Edmonton Institute of Community Research (EICR). The EICR will bring research communities together from both inside and outside the university in order to stimulate, share and achieve research and development goals that will benefit our communities.

The event will be attended by representatives from the Ministry of Advanced Education and other levels of government, as well as local dignitaries from surrounding communities. The keynote address will be given by Concordia's current Vice-President Academic and Provost (and President-Elect), Dr. Tim Loreman.

http://www.concordia.ab.ca/



