Goldstar Minerals Announces New Stock Option Plan

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Goldstar Minerals Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GDM) (the "Company" or "Goldstar") is pleased to announce that it has approved and adopted a new "fixed" stock option plan, for the benefit of directors, officers, employees and service providers. This new plan ("Plan") replaces and supersedes the Company's previous "rolling 10%" plan. The purpose of the Plan is to advance the interests of the Company by providing optionees with additional performance incentive, and to allow the Company to attract and retain competent personnel.

The Plan is under the direction of the Board of Directors. The maximum number of stock options that can be issued under the Plan is 4,037,708, representing 9% of the outstanding shares. All options that expire without having been exercised shall be available for any subsequent grant.

About Goldstar Minerals Inc.

Goldstar Minerals is focused on developing high-value tungsten and related metals deposits in leading mining jurisdictions in Canada. Goldstar Minerals has the Julien property in Quebec and the Lake George Property in New Brunswick, each with year-round access.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements.

