Acquisition of Common Shares of Meryllion Resources Corporation ("MRC")

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- David Birkenshaw ("Birkenshaw") announced that he acquired indirect ownership and control of 11,000,000 common shares in the capital of MRC ("MRC Shares"). The MRC Shares were issued from the treasury of MRC to Aggregate Advisors Inc. ("Aggregate") on September 2, 2016, in the amount of $165,000 at a price of $0.015 per share pursuant to a non-brokered private placement. Following the issuance of the MRC Shares to Birkenshaw, Birkenshaw directly or indirectly owns and controls 15,294,012 MRC Shares, which represents approximately 43% of the issued and outstanding MRC Shares as of the date of this report.
The information herein has not been approved or disapproved by regulatory authorities.
Contacts:
David J. Birkenshaw
102A-1075 Bay Street
Suite 336
Toronto, Ontario
M5S 2B2
