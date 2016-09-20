iFLY/SkyVenture patent restricted by European Patent Office

Gladbeck, 21 September 2016. In the patent invalidity attack of the German manufacturer of freefall simulators, Indoor Skydiving Germany Group (ISG) against its US competitor iFLY/S Skyventure International (UK) Ltd (iFLY), the European Patent Office ruled in favor of ISG and restricted the relevant parts of iFLY´s European Patent No. EP 2 287 073. iFly may choose to appeal this decision.

(firmenpresse) - ISG, German manufacturer of high performance freefall simulators for professional skydivers, military divisions and the entertainment industry achieved an important milestone at the European Patent Office. ISG manufactures freefall simulators in form of closed recirculating vertical wind tunnels. The wind tunnel technology was developed in cooperation with the Aerospace Department of the University Berlin (Technische Universität Berlin), Germany, and is internationally recognized for its energy efficiency, safety and design. The first reference facility of ISG opened in 2009 in Bottrop (www. indoor-skydiving.com). Since then, ISG has successfully sold and built many facilities worldwide.

In December 2014, iFLY sued ISG in Germany based on iFLY´s new European Patent No. EP 2 287 073 and claimed that ISG infringed the iFLY patent. On 19 September 2016, the European Patent Office decided that the Patent No. EP 2 287 073 is not valid and can only be upheld with significant restrictions. The newly restricted version cannot be infringed by ISG.

The decision of the European Patent Office on 19 September 2016 is in line with a number of prior decisions against iFLYs repeated attempts to extend their original patents by applying for divisional applications/utility models. (see for example T1196/11).

We are happy about the ruling by the European Patent Office, says Boris Nebe, CEO of ISG. And it shows once more that iFLY´s repeated attempts to unduly broaden their patents beyond the scope of the original application in order to catch our and our European competitor´s technologies are illicit and useless.







More information:

http://www.isg-group.de



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Driven by mankind´s dream of flying, ISG develops, manufactures and supplies vertical wind tunnels for professionals and the entertainment industry. The high performance tunnels serve as training centers and at the same time, they offer the latest attraction for the sports and entertainment industry. Our wind tunnels meet the highest standards of German engineering and impress with their quality, safety and the energy efficiency.

PressRelease by

Indoor Skydiving Germany Group

Requests:

Indoor Skydiving Germany GmbH

Anke Culemann

Am Wiesenbusch 2

45966 Gladbeck

E-Mail: anke.culemann(at)isg-group.de

Web: www.isg-group.de



Date: 09/20/2016 - 21:13

Language: English

News-ID 495990

Character count: 2049

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Indoor Skydiving Germany Group

Ansprechpartner: Anke Culemann

Stadt: Gladbeck 45966

Telefon: 02043/944240



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 28



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease