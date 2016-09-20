Riyadh Comes to New York for the UN General Assembly

Visitors to Exhibit Will See the Saudi Capital

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- A pop-up event at the United Nations General Assembly next week will showcase the Saudi capital as an evolving world-class metropolis. The event will run in New York City from September 27-30 for the opening of the General Assembly.

"This exhibit highlights the transformation of Riyadh," said H.E. Ibrahim bin Mohammed Alsultan, president of ADA and the Mayor of Riyadh. "The Arriyadh Development Authority's plan is fascinating to witness as it works to make Riyadh more inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable -- a model for other cities to follow."

"A Day in Riyadh" will highlight the city's development projects and goals and will include workshops that underline the positive political, social and economic development in Riyadh. Through A Day in Riyadh, visitors will see how the capital of Saudi Arabia contributes to the international community and serves as a global, multi-cultural, and international hub for business, and a center of heritage situated at the crossroads of Asia, Europe and Africa.

A vibrant city with energetic human capital working to produce real change and achievements, Riyadh is creating a better city that is easier and more rewarding to live in.

Riyadh has become a model for sustainable development as it achieves the United Nations sustainable development goals.

Urban development and public transportation infrastructure have seen great growth in Riyadh. The King Abdulaziz Project for Riyadh Public Transport is the biggest transportation project in the world. When it opens to the public in 2018, the new subway and bus lines will rival, if not surpass, world-class public transportation systems in other major global capitals.

