CSE: 2016-0912 - Name and Symbol Change - Arbitrage Exploration Inc. (AEA)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Arbitrage Exploration Inc. has announced a name change to Argo Gold Inc.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol on Thursday, September 22, 2016.

