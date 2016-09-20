Minister Bains Wraps Up Successful Two-Day Vancouver Tour

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

In a period of low economic growth, Canada needs to invest in developing the talent and skills of its people. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting post-secondary institutions as they help equip young Canadians with the education and training they need to contribute to a strong, healthy middle class. Canada also needs to focus on scaling up companies and providing support to drive innovation. Investing in clean technology will help diversify Canada's economy, open access to new markets and create well-paying jobs.

This is the message that the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, delivered during his two-day tour of the Vancouver area. During his visit, he announced investments in clean technology and innovative businesses as well as in post-secondary infrastructure through the . The funding announced included:

Over the course of his visit, the Minister also met with local trade groups and organizations to emphasize the need for both government and private sector investment in talent, research and scale-up. Furthermore, he outlined how the Government of Canada's will put in place the conditions to create well-paying jobs for the middle class and those working to join it.

Quote

"Our vision is to be a global centre for innovation with well-paying jobs and a growing middle class. The Innovation Agenda, backed by the investments I've announced over the past two days, will help make that vision a reality in British Columbia and across Canada."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

Quick facts

Associated links

-

-

-

Follow Minister Bains on social media.

Twitter:

Contacts:



Philip Proulx

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Innovation,

Science and Economic Development

343-291-2500



Media Relations

Innovation, Science and

Economic Development Canada

343-291-1777





More information:

http://https://www.ic.gc.ca/



PressRelease by

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/20/2016 - 19:30

Language: English

News-ID 495995

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 53



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease