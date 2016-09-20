Higher Ethanol Blends Can Alleviate Gas Shortages and Price Spikes

Statement Issued by Growth Energy CEO

(firmenpresse) - WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- A Sept. 9 leak in the Colonial pipeline, which supplies gasoline to many states in the southeast and east coast has resulted not only in gasoline shortages, but also price spikes at the pump. As workers act to fix the leak and remediate the environmental consequences of a 336,000-gallon gasoline spill, Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy issued the following statement, reported by :

"We are relieved to know that no one was hurt in this incident. It is, however, a sobering reminder of the important role biofuels, like ethanol play in our nation's fuel mix -- and why they must be increased. While ethanol is already in 97 percent of the nation's fuel supply, the widespread adoption of increased blends, such as E15 across the nation, can help blunt the severity of these supply shortages and price shocks.

"Studies show that ethanol is cleaner burning, biodegradable and helps reduce gasoline prices by $.50 to $1.50 a gallon. Furthermore, they are higher in octane and are better for engines and the environment, helping reduce the use of toxic additives that lead to groundwater contamination, smog, asthma and cancer.

"Currently consumers are facing growing lines to fill up their cars and are paying more due to this one incident. This just reinforces how dangerous our singular dependence on gasoline is and why increased blends must be added to our nation's fuel mix to ensure stability and savings."

Since 1995, is the ethanol industry's premier trade journal. With its commitment to editorial excellence and high-quality print production and distribution, it is widely recognized as the business-to-business publication of note throughout the global ethanol industry. With compelling profiles, insightful news and commentary, and engaging features on plant optimization, research, science, technology, equipment, environmental health and safety, compliance, marketing, policy and industry events, Ethanol Producer Magazine is the magazine ethanol producers turn to.

Image Available:

Contact Information



John Nelson



866-746-8385





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3058406



PressRelease by

BBI International

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/20/2016 - 19:37

Language: English

News-ID 495996

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: BBI International

Stadt: WASHINGTON, DC





Number of hits: 55



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease