       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Investment Services & Trading


BBSI Appoints Deloitte as New Auditor

ID: 496000
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, has appointed Deloitte and Touche LLP as its new principal independent registered public accounting firm, effective September 16, 2016. Deloitte replaces the company's former auditor, Moss Adams.

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company's integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers' compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI's partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The Company works with more than 4,000 clients across all lines of business in 22 states. For more information, please visit .

Liolios Group, Inc.
Cody Slach
Tel 1-949-574-3860



More information:
http://www.barrettbusiness.com



Keywords (optional):

barrett-business-services, inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/20/2016 - 20:15
Language: English
News-ID 496000
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Barrett Business Services, Inc.
Stadt: VANCOUVER, WA


Number of hits: 45

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Investment Services & Trading




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.550
Registriert Heute: 19
Registriert Gestern: 20
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 184


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z