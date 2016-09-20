Brandywine Homes Closes Out Sales at Covington, a 51-Unit Community in Yorba Linda

Buyers Snap Up Luxury Townhomes Near Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum

(firmenpresse) - YORBA LINDA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- recently announced it has closed out sales at , a 5.1-acre urban infill community with 51 luxury townhomes near Yorba Linda Boulevard and Blair Street, across from the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda.

"We are extremely pleased with the entire sales process at Covington," said Dave Barisic, vice president of sales and marketing at Brandywine Homes, a pioneer of infill development in Southern California. "When you are providing homes people like in locations they want to live, it is an amazing experience."

The approximately 1,842- to 2,100-square-foot craftsman-style townhomes, designed by Theron Pate of Pate Smeall Architects, include energy efficient tankless water heaters, recessed lighting, double-strength glass windows, state-of-the-art communication and networking systems, master suites with oversized soaking tubs and spacious walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and maple cabinetry. Covington includes a pool, recreation center, central barbecue and gathering area.

Yorba Linda, an affluent suburb in Orange County, is the birthplace of former President Richard Nixon and home to hundreds of miles of equestrian, hiking and biking trails. Covington is minutes from the 91 freeway and close to entertainment centers including Angel Stadium, Honda Center, Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm. The community is within the award-winning Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District.

Brandywine Homes is a residential homebuilder based in Irvine, Calif., that specializes in challenging infill development. Founded in 1994, the family-owned and operated company has built or developed almost 1,500 homes in 45 small- and mid-sized infill communities, revitalizing some of Southern California's oldest and most established neighborhoods. Brandywine builds homes that respect and complement the heritage, values and architectural integrity of existing neighborhoods and the people who live there -- making a positive contribution to the community. . Social media: , , and .

