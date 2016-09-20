AK Steel Announces Third Quarter 2016 Earnings Date

(firmenpresse) - WEST CHESTER, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- AK Steel (NYSE: AKS) said today that it plans to release its third quarter 2016 financial results before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, October 25, 2016.

AK Steel will also provide live listening access on the Internet to its earnings conference call to be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 25, 2016. Access to the webcast will be available from the home page of the company's website at . The webcast will be archived on the company's website following the call until November 1, 2016 and will be accessible from the home page.

AK Steel is a leading producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steel products, and carbon and stainless tubular products, primarily for automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, construction and electrical power generation and distribution markets. Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), the company employs approximately 8,500 men and women at eight steel plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across six states (Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia) and one tube plant in Mexico. Additional information about AK Steel is available at .

Media

Lisa H. Jester

Corporate Manager, Communications and Public Relations

(513) 425-2510



Investors

Douglas O. Mitterholzer

General Manager, Investor Relations

(513) 425-5215

AK Steel

