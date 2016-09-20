Advantex and CIBC Extend Agreement

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Advantex Marketing International Inc. (CSE: ADX), a specialist in marketing loyalty-reward programs, today announced that it has agreed with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ("CIBC") on an extension until September 30, 2017 of their agreement which was due to expire on December 31, 2016.

About Advantex:

Advantex provides specialized marketing programs that enable members of affinity groups to earn frequent-flyer miles and other loyalty rewards through purchases at participating merchants.

Through our partnerships with Aeroplan, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Caesars Entertainment, we have contractual access to millions of consumers with above-average personal and household income. We also have partnerships with about 1,300 merchants in Canada and the US.

Advantex shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ADX. For more information, go to .

Contacts:

Mukesh Sabharwal

Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer

905-470-9558 ext. 249





