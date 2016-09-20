Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Final Results of Issuer Bid

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: TZZ) (the "Company") announced today that it has taken up and paid for 2,000,000 Class A Shares ("Shares") at a price of $8.50 per Share under the Company's previously announced substantial issuer bid (the "Offer") to repurchase for cancellation up to $17,000,000 of its Shares. The Shares purchased under the Offer represent approximately 10.7% of the Shares outstanding as at August 15, 2016.

After giving effect to the repurchase, the number of issued and outstanding Shares is 16,765,010 and the book value per share is $8.85.

A total of 9,731,974 Shares were properly tendered to the Offer and not withdrawn. As the Offer was oversubscribed, successfully tendering shareholders will have 27.820859% of their successfully tendered Shares purchased by the Company, other than "odd lot" tenders, which are not subject to proration.

Payment for the purchased Shares will be effected by Computershare Investor Services Inc. (the "Depositary") in accordance with the Offer and applicable law on or about September 22, 2016. Any Shares tendered and not purchased will be returned to shareholders promptly by the Depositary.

About the Company

The Company holds a diversified portfolio of mortgages in Canada. Trez Capital Fund Management Limited Partnership is the manager of and portfolio advisor to the Company.

Contacts:

Karyn Phuong

Vice President, Investor Relations

Trez Capital

647-788-1788





