Calian Wins Renewal of a DND e-Learning Contract Valued at $15 Million

Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract renewal valued at $15 million by the Department of National Defence (DND) for the provision of courseware production support to the Army Learning Support Centre (ALSC) located in Gagetown, New Brunswick with a contract term running from October 2016 until March 2019.

Calian and its subcontractors have been providing e-learning services to ALSC since 2007. This contract augments ALSC's e-learning production capability by providing a full cadre of e-learning support services. Calian, along with subcontractors Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc. and Valcom Consulting Group Inc., will continue to develop and support courseware projects by providing e-learning production, distribution and related support services.

"This contract renewal is indicative of the superior efforts of our e-learning team as well as Calian's continued commitment to deliver high quality e-learning in support of today's Canadian Armed Forces training requirements," said Jerry Johnston, VP, Training and Engineering Services. "Through this contract renewal, Calian and its subcontractor team will be able to continue to employ a workforce of approximately 50 highly qualified staff in Atlantic Canada", continued Johnston.

"The first pillar of Calian's growth strategy is customer retention. The addition of this training contract brings our total DND major contract re-wins in the last fiscal year to five (5)" said Kevin Ford, President and CEO. "We value our relationship with DND and appreciate their continued trust in our ability to support their training needs."

About Calian Training

Calian provides a full-suite of specialized training services to both public and private sector organizations, including many elements of the Canadian Armed Forces. Services range from needs analysis through to courseware design, development and delivery, and includes the development and execution of collective training exercises which allow customers in both emergency management and military domains to validate their plans and team performance.

About Calian

Calian employs over 2,500 people with offices and projects that span Canada, U.S. and international markets. The company's capabilities are diverse with services delivered through two divisions. The Business and Technology Services (BTS) Division is headquartered in Ottawa and includes the provision of business and technology services to industry, public and government in the health, training, engineering and IT services domains. Calian's Systems Engineering Division (SED) located in Saskatoon plans, designs and implements complex communication systems for many of the world's space agencies and leading satellite manufacturers and operators. SED also provides contract manufacturing services for both private sector and military customers in North America.

