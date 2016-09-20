Bengal Energy Ltd. Announces Election of Directors

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSX: BNG) ("Bengal") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular - proxy statement dated August 19, 2016 were elected as directors of Bengal. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its annual and special meeting of shareholders on September 20, 2016 in Calgary, Alberta are set out below.
Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Bengal:
About Bengal
Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSX: BNG) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with producing and prospective light oil-weighted assets in Australia. Bengal offers exposure to lower risk, current production and cash flow, combined with longer-term high, potential impact exploration projects. Bengal's strategy is to achieve per share growth in cash flow, production and reserves while establishing an attractive portfolio of future drilling and exploration opportunities. Additional information is available on our website at .
Contacts:
Bengal Energy Ltd.
Chayan Chakrabarty
President & Chief Executive Officer
Bengal Energy Ltd.
Jerrad Blanchard
Chief Financial Officer
(403) 205-2526
More information:
http://bengalenergy.ca/
