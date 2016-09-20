       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Mining & Metals


Odin Announces Filing of New Technical Report for Cangrejos

ID: 496019
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Odin Mining and Exploration Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: ODN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has it has filed on SEDAR an updated technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101") for the Company's 100% owned Cangrejos gold/copper project located in southern Ecuador.

The report contains previously reported drill intercepts and metallurgical results. It also contains a description of the project history, geology, mineralization, sampling procedures and laboratory Quality Assurance/Quality Control procedures.

The Qualified Person for the updated technical report is Michel Rowland Brepsant, FAusIMM.

The updated NI 43-101 technical report is available at and on the Company's website.

ODIN MINING AND EXPLORATION LTD.

Marshall Koval, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contacts:
Odin Mining and Exploration Ltd.
Lyle Braaten
VP Legal Counsel
tel: +1 604 646-1889
e-mail:



Keywords (optional):

odin-mining-and-exploration-ltd,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/20/2016 - 22:38
Language: English
News-ID 496019
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Odin Mining and Exploration Ltd.
Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA


Number of hits: 42

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.551
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 20
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 133


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z