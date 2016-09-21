Skin Cancer Symptoms Are Deceptive - Says Skin Cancer Treatment Cream Inventor

Skin cancer symptoms are often deceptive, claims renowned inventor Peter Rozim. Dermatologists send too many patients with basal cell carcinoma and actinic keratosis for surgeries. The expert says: ''Often natural skin cancer treatment methods could be applied instead, saving patients from unwanted scars and costs.â
The numbers are staggering. Each year in the U.S. more than 5.4 million cases of non-melanoma skin cancer are treated in more than 3.3 million people. One in five Americans will develop skin cancer in the course of a lifetime. Actinic keratosis is the most common pre-cancer; it affects more than 58 million Americans.
The cost factor is significant because the annual cost of skin cancer treatment in the United States is estimated at $8.1 billion: approx. $4.8 billion for non-melanoma skin cancers and $3.3 billion for melanoma.
The most common form of skin cancer treatment is surgery. According to Mr. Rozim surgical excision can of course be a viable option for certain skin cancer cases, especially for life-threatening melanomas, however doctors routinely prescribe surgery for superficial basal cell carcinomas and actinic keratosis that may be successfully treated with harmless and less costly methods including natural skin cancer treatment creams.
The inventors says that conventionally trained doctors are usually unaware of the fact that there are solutions other than surgeries and other invasive therapies like radiotherapy or chemotherapy. Alternative methods that are not only less expensive but also save patients from undesirable scars.
Mr. Rozim has been well-known in Europe for his patented medical solutions. One of his most famous inventions is a natural psoriasis treatment cream that has been widely successful amongst patients.
His company Propharmatech has patented several plant-based treatment products including an all-natural [skin cancer treatment cream.](http://skincancerstop.org)
In his opinion it is also a problem that in todayÂÂs medical research too much emphasis is put on developing synthetic active agents while natural compounds are mostly neglected. ItÂÂs very sad because very often plant-based active agents may provide far superior effectiveness to their synthetic counterparts with virtually zero negative side effects at a fraction of the cost of surgical operation.
ItÂÂs very sad that conventional doctors look down on viable natural skin cancer treatment alternatives and much too often interpret superficial skin cancer symptoms as a condition that requires immediate surgical excision. The expert sees a growing trend of patients who choose natural actinic keratosis and basal cell carcinoma solutions that donÂÂt leave them with ugly scars and other unwanted side effects.
