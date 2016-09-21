KILL - TrueMotion

(firmenpresse) - SHARON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Editors and other readers are advised to disregard the news release with the headline, "Sharon High School Students Participate in TrueMotion Driver Challenge to Reduce Distracted Driving," issued yesterday by TrueMotion. The release was issued in error.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- the leader in helping enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, today announced Aria for Connected Vehicles, a cloud-based offering for IoT-enabled connected cars, heavy equipment, on-demand ...
SOUTHAMPTON, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- (OTC PINK: LIBE) is pleased to announce today that it has finalized the contract to acquire . The company has also paid out two hundred and eleven thousand dollars to settle debts and liabilities over the p ...
CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- (NYSE: MEI), a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions, announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid ...
SHARON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- Licensed drivers at Sharon High School are competing to see who is the safest driver in the first ever TrueMotion Driver Challenge, a contest designed to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving and ...