KILL - TrueMotion

(firmenpresse) - SHARON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Editors and other readers are advised to disregard the news release with the headline, "Sharon High School Students Participate in TrueMotion Driver Challenge to Reduce Distracted Driving," issued yesterday by TrueMotion. The release was issued in error.

