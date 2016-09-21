Duncanville Dallas TX Allergy Asthma Specialist Testing & Treatments Announced

The Asthma & Allergy Center of Duncanville announced an expansion of its leading treatments and cutting-edge testing or diagnosis methods delivered by board certified physicians and tailored to help children and adults find effective relief for a broad range of asthma and allergy related conditions.

The Asthma & Allergy Center of Duncanville is a highly popular multi-physician group fully staffed with skilled providers, including two Board-Certified Allergy Physicians, trained to diagnose and treat asthma and allergy or other immune system related illnesses out of its welcoming and conveniently located facilities at 626 W. Wheatland Rd, Ste. B, Duncanville, Texas 75116.



The well known physician group announced an expansion of its leading solutions to diagnose or identify the underlying causes and/or provide effective relief for a wide variety of seasonal and non-seasonal pediatric or adult asthma and allergy conditions or related symptoms, from eye, ear, nose or throat allergies, hay fever, sinus headaches, food allergies, hives and/or swellings, eczema or skin allergies to chronic cough, breathing difficulties, and more.



The premier adult or pediatric allergy and asthma treatments provided by the Asthma & Allergy Center of Duncanville draw on a combination of cutting-edge diagnosis and testing technology with the most advanced and effective therapy available shaped into a personalized ÂÂplan of actionÂÂ, ranging from avoidance techniques to medications and/or allergy injections, by its skilled, caring and experienced team of physicians in an entertaining and welcoming environment.



Consultations and appointments at the Asthma & Allergy Center of Duncanville can be requested at 972-709-6673 or through the website link provide above, featuring additional information on the complete range of allergy and asthma diagnosis or treatment solutions available and details on the board-certified physicians or leading service philosophy and facilities, equipped with a fully functional arcade game room for pre-appointment waiting times, supported by multiple patient testimonials.





The Asthma & Allergy Center of Duncanville board certified allergy physician Dr. Harold DelasAlas explains that ÂÂwe enjoy the work we do because it lets us help often whole families find relief from their allergy or asthma symptoms and achieve a better quality of life. I work with a wonderful team who are as dedicated to quality patient care as I am and we are proud of the fact that many of our patients are referred by their friends and family members who already benefit from our personalized allergy and asthma careÂÂ.





