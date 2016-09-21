Frank Ellis Reveals Insights into 1040 Tax Forms

The Internet Tax Connection website now features an article explaining the choice of 1040 tax forms that can be used, and in what situation.

(firmenpresse) - Traverse City tax preparation planner Frank Ellis has announced the publishing of an article on Internet Tax Connection, which explains the proper use of each 1040 tax form from the IRS. Computer software can select the right form to e-file. If one is still filing via paper, manual selection is required. Even without TurboTax, the IRS website offers electronic forms and free software for selecting them, the author reveals.



For paper filing, Ellis lists several points about form 1040EZ . These include its limitations for taxable income amounts and interest income. The form can be used for those filing single or jointly. Form 1040A also has the same taxable income limits. It is also for those with capital gain distributions, and who wish to claim specific types of deductions. The forms use in adjusting income for student loan interest or IRA contributions is also mentioned.



Form 1040 is also explained . Those who earn above $100,000 can itemize their deductions, and report income from property sales using this document. They can also report self-employment income. The author also points readers to IRS Publication 17, which help select forms, and directs readers to instructions on the IRS website as well.



In addition, a phone number is provided to have the proper forms sent via regular mail, which can be picked up at a library, post office, or local IRS office, according to Ellis. To learn more about 1040 tax forms and their specific uses, go to the article posted on the Internet Tax Connection website at http://internettaxconnection.com/which-1040-tax-form-should-you-file/



About Frank Ellis



Frank Ellis is a Traverse City Tax Preparation Planner and published author. He has written tax and finance related articles for eight years and has published over 900 articles on leading financial websites.



