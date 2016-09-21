Mobile Lice Removal Service, Lice Happens Offers Discreet In-Home Treatment

Lice Happens is a professional mobile service center that comes to the homes of families to treat and remove head lice from those afflicted with an infestation.
Treatments are safe and gentle for the whole family. Highly trained specialists arrive at the home in unmarked vehicles ensuring complete discretion. Specialists thoroughly check each member of the family to ensure that everyone who has an outbreak is identified and treated. The main goal of this company is to provide effective and safe treatments that work the first time while providing education to prevent further outbreaks.
Clients that require treatment are given salon quality service. Treatments are non-toxic, pesticide-free, environmentally friendly, natural, and safe. Their specialists fine comb the hair to remove various stages of head lice and nits (eggs). They are also trained in gentle and soothing methods for treating children.
In addition to offering private lice treatment in the home, Lice Happens provides educational training on follow-up procedures to make sure that the life cycle of the lice is ended.
They currently have 20 locations nationwide. Below are few of their franchise locations in Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.
SW Florida Lice Happens
http://southwestflorida.licehappens.com
2109 Fairmont Ln, Naples, FL 34120
Contact Jenn (at) 239.571.7421
Columbus Lice Happens
http://columbus.licehappens.com
6808 Chateau Chase Drive, Columbus, OH
Contact Ashton (at) 614.743.9985
Atlanta Lice Happens
2411 Chastain Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30342
Contact Tracey (at) 770.776.7913
Las Vegas Lice Happens
http://lasvegas.LiceHappens.com
3153 Dusty Moon Avenue Henderson, Nevada 89052
Contact Michelle (at) 702.800.9676
Boston Lice Happens
http://boston.Licehappens.com
48 Florence St, Somerville, MA 02145
Contact Kevin (at) 862.224.6945
Philadelphia Lice Happens
http://philadelphia.licehappens.com
108 Black Walnut Ln, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
Contact Emily (at) 610.952.3691
Lice Happens also provides coaching on how to accurately screen family members. They will also educate parents on facts versus myths, home care and will provide tips on how to prevent infestations in the future.
Lice Happens professional staff understands that lice never come at an opportune time. They offer emergency services as well as appointments 7 days a week. For more information about Lice Happens and to see if services are available in your city, visit their website at main site at Licehappens.com
About:
Lice Happens is a mobile lice removal family service center with multiple locations across the United States
Contact:
MJ Eckert or Nancy Fields
Lice Happens
Address: 1835 Forest Drive, Suite H, Annapolis, MD 21401
Phone: (443) 510-4480
Email: press(at)licehappens.com
Website: http://licehappens.com
More information:
http://licehappens.com/
