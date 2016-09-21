Mobile Lice Removal Service, Lice Happens Offers Discreet In-Home Treatment

(firmenpresse) - Lice Happens is a professional mobile service center that comes to the homes of families to treat and remove head lice from those afflicted with an infestation. Lice Happens serves a large number of states including: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington DC.



Treatments are safe and gentle for the whole family. Highly trained specialists arrive at the home in unmarked vehicles ensuring complete discretion. Specialists thoroughly check each member of the family to ensure that everyone who has an outbreak is identified and treated. The main goal of this company is to provide effective and safe treatments that work the first time while providing education to prevent further outbreaks.



Clients that require treatment are given salon quality service. Treatments are non-toxic, pesticide-free, environmentally friendly, natural, and safe. Their specialists fine comb the hair to remove various stages of head lice and nits (eggs). They are also trained in gentle and soothing methods for treating children.



In addition to offering private lice treatment in the home, Lice Happens provides educational training on follow-up procedures to make sure that the life cycle of the lice is ended.



They currently have 20 locations nationwide. Below are few of their franchise locations in Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.



SW Florida Lice Happens

http://southwestflorida.licehappens.com

2109 Fairmont Ln, Naples, FL 34120

Contact Jenn (at) 239.571.7421



Columbus Lice Happens

http://columbus.licehappens.com

6808 Chateau Chase Drive, Columbus, OH

Contact Ashton (at) 614.743.9985



Atlanta Lice Happens

2411 Chastain Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30342

Contact Tracey (at) 770.776.7913



Las Vegas Lice Happens

http://lasvegas.LiceHappens.com

3153 Dusty Moon Avenue Henderson, Nevada 89052



Contact Michelle (at) 702.800.9676



Boston Lice Happens

http://boston.Licehappens.com

48 Florence St, Somerville, MA 02145

Contact Kevin (at) 862.224.6945



Philadelphia Lice Happens

http://philadelphia.licehappens.com

108 Black Walnut Ln, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

Contact Emily (at) 610.952.3691



Lice Happens also provides coaching on how to accurately screen family members. They will also educate parents on facts versus myths, home care and will provide tips on how to prevent infestations in the future.



Lice Happens professional staff understands that lice never come at an opportune time. They offer emergency services as well as appointments 7 days a week. For more information about Lice Happens and to see if services are available in your city, visit their website at main site at Licehappens.com



About:



Lice Happens is a mobile lice removal family service center with multiple locations across the United States



Contact:

MJ Eckert or Nancy Fields

Lice Happens

Address: 1835 Forest Drive, Suite H, Annapolis, MD 21401

Phone: (443) 510-4480

Email: press(at)licehappens.com

Website: http://licehappens.com





More information:

http://licehappens.com/



