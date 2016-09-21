Jenoptik President&CEO Dr. Michael Mertin will not extend his employment contract as a member of the Executive Board of JENOPTIK AG

(PresseBox) - Dr. Michael Mertin will not extend his employment contract as a member of the Executive Board beyond June 30, 2017. The long-term President & CEO will thus leave Jenoptik after ten successful years. The representatives of the Supervisory Board thank him for the work accomplished. Matthias Wierlacher, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: ?It is with great regret that we acknowledge Dr. Mertin?s decision and we thank him for the successful work in the last ten years, in which he realigned Jenoptik and transformed it into an international high-tech company.? This has been reflected in a sustainably profitable growth and a significantly increased share price.

Since taking over as President & CEO in 2007, the revenue of the Jenoptik Group has increased by more than 35 percent to 670 million euros at the end of 2015. Earnings after tax were sustainably in the positive range and at the end of 2015 came to nearly 50 million euros. For fiscal year 2016 too, the Jenoptik Group aims at achieving record figures for revenue and earnings, thus slightly surpassing the very good figures of the prior year once again.

The Supervisory Board will now focus on the succession to Dr. Mertin. ?For that purpose we will start a structured process,? says Matthias Wierlacher, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board thanks Dr. Mertin for his willingness to accompany this process.



As an integrated photonics group, Jenoptik divides its activities into five divisions: Optical Systems, Healthcare & Industry, Automotive, Traffic Solutions as well as Defense & Civil Systems. Its customers around the world mainly include companies in the semiconductor equipment industry, automotive and automotive supplier industry, medical technology, security and defense technology as well as the aviation industry. Jenoptik has about 3,500 employees and generated revenue of approximately 670 million euros in 2015.





