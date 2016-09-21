DBV Technologies Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Viaskin Milk for the Treatment of Cow's Milk Protein Allergy

Montrouge, France, September 21, 2016



DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market:

DBVT), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has

granted Fast Track designation for Viaskin Milk, the Company's investigational

treatment for pediatric patients two years of age and older with Immunoglobulin

E (IgE)-mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA), currently under clinical

investigation in a Phase IIb trial. There are currently no approved treatments

for CMPA, the most common food allergy in infants and young children. Fast Track

is a process designed by the FDA to facilitate the development, expedite the

review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.(1 )



Chief Development Officer of DBV Technologies, Laurent Martin, said, "This

achievement reinforces our commitment to bringing novel therapies to food

allergic patients. We are the first to announce Fast Track designation in this

indication, and Viaskin Milk is DBV's second product candidate to secure an

expedited review designation by the FDA." Mr. Martin continued, "CMPA is one of

the most common food allergies in children, and a life-threatening disease for

which there currently is no approved treatment, representing a major public

health challenge. We look forward to working closely with the FDA throughout the



development process of Viaskin Milk."



Results from the ongoing Phase IIb portion of the Viaskin MILk Efficacy and

Safety (MILES) Phase I/IIb study of Viaskin Milk in IgE-mediated CMPA children

and adolescents ages two to 17 are expected in the second half of 2017. A Phase

II clinical trial assessing Viaskin Milk for the treatment of milk allergy-

induced Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) in children ages four to 17 is also

ongoing in collaboration with the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.



"This milestone underscores the high unmet need for patients suffering from

CMPA. Viaskin Milk could potentially bring the first approved treatment to

patients suffering from the debilitating burden of CMPA, and we welcome this FDA

decision." said Alan Kerr, Senior Vice President, Global Regulatory Affairs of

DBV Technologies.



About Viaskin Milk

Viaskin Milk is an investigational therapy in development for the treatment of

pediatric cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE).

The Viaskin Milk patch is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), a

proprietary technology platform that can deliver biologically active compounds

to the immune system through intact skin without allowing compound passage into

the blood.



About Cow's Milk Protein Allergy

Cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) is the most common food allergy in infants and

young children, affecting 2% to 3% of the general population. Symptoms can

include gastrointestinal problems such as vomiting and diarrhea, skin rash,

angioedema or rapid swelling of the skin, and anaphylaxis. The only option

available for CMPA management is the avoidance of cow's milk, which can lead to

issues of dietary imbalance, failure to thrive and poor quality of life.



About Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) is an allergic inflammatory disease characterized

by the swelling of the esophagus. Typical symptoms include vomiting, abdominal

pain, regurgitation, dysphagia, and in young children and infants, feeding

difficulties and failure to thrive. Because the diverse and non-specific

symptoms, EoE can be diagnosed only by esophageal biopsy. In addition to

presenting symptoms, acute and chronic complications that may arise if EoE

remains untreated include food impaction, esophageal stricture, narrow-caliber

esophagus, and esophageal perforation. It is estimated that EoE impacts one in

every 2,000 children. EoE is considered to be a chronic condition with no

currently approved treatments. Cow's Milk Protein Allergy (CMPA) is believed to

be involved in a majority of cases of EoE in children, and therefore a cow's

milk-free diet is often able to reduce EoE symptoms.



About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin®, a proprietary technology platform with

broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous

immunotherapy, or EPIT®, DBV's method of delivering biologically active

compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of self-

administered and non-invasive product candidates, the company is dedicated to

safely transforming the care of food allergic patients, for whom there are no

approved treatments. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical

trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and preclinical development of

Viaskin Egg. DBV is also pursuing a human proof concept clinical study of

Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and exploring

potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases.

DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and New York, NY.

Company shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN

code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and traded on the Nasdaq Global

Select Market in the form of American Depositary Shares (each representing one-

half of one ordinary share) (Ticker: DBVT). For more information on DBV

Technologies, please visit our website: www.dbv-technologies.com



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements

reflecting management's expectations for clinical development of our product

candidates and the commercial potential of our product candidates generally.

These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve

substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual

results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include

uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical

trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, the risk that historical

preclinical results may not be predictive of future clinical trial results, and

the risk that historical clinical trial results may not be predictive of future

trial results. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and

other risks can be found in the Company's regulatory filings with the French

Autorité des Marchés Financiers, the Company's Securities and Exchange

Commission filings and reports, including in the Company's Annual Report on Form

20-F for the year ended December 31, 2015 and future filings and reports by the

Company. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue

reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date

hereof. DBV Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise the

information contained in this Press Release, whether as a result of new

information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.



References

1. Food and Drug Administration. For Patients: Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy,

Accelerated Approval, and Priority Review. Available

at: http://www.fda.gov/ForPatients/Approvals/Fast/ucm405399.htm. Accessed

September 2016.



