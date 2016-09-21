Gemalto and Valeo partner to turn your smartphone into a secure car key

Paris and Amsterdam, September 21, 2016 - Valeo (Euonext: FR), one of the

world's leading automotive suppliers, has partnered with Gemalto (Euronext

NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, to ensure the security

of its virtual car key system called Valeo InBlue®. With Valeo InBlue®, drivers

can use their smartphone or connected watch to lock, unlock and start their car,

control applications and remotely access useful vehicle data using Bluetooth®.



This innovation is based on an on-board equipment, connected to a Smartphone

Development Kit (SDK) hosting a secured virtual car key provided by the Valeo

cloud-based platform.



Valeo InBlue® leverages the Gemalto Allynis Trusted Services Hub (TSH) solution

providing secure Over-The-Air (OTA) deployment and lifecycle management of

applications and sensitive credentials for vehicles. Thanks to Gemalto security

solutions, virtual car keys are securely sent to smartphones and stored with a

high level of security that is comparable with current mobile payment solutions

being deployed with banks around the world.



Valeo InBlue® is compatible with Android or iOS based smartphones on any mobile

network. This easy to implement solution makes the technology deployable on any

"In 2015, 1.4 billion smartphones were sold worldwide and the number of

smartwatches is expected to reach 50 million this year, opening the door to a

world of possibilities to leverage devices with smart car applications" said

Marc Vrecko, President of Valeo's Comfort and Driving Assistance Business Group.

"Gemalto is a pioneer of secure connected car technology and its proven Trusted

Service Hub has helped us deliver next generation services with enhanced

security for drivers and car manufacturers."



With Valeo InBlue®, authorized users can remotely register new connected devices



for use with a vehicle and receive vehicle information such as car location and

fuel level, enabling easy secured car sharing and simplified rentals.



"People love their cars as much as their connected devices. The convergence of

the two is transforming the automotive sector enhancing performance, safety and

driver comfort, and is a stepping stone to new upcoming mobility services

starting by easier car rental & sharing" said Frederic Vasnier, Executive Vice-

President Embedded Software and Products, Gemalto. "Valeo InBlue® technology

defends against key fob hacking thus improving security and convenience for

drivers. It is revolutionizing car sharing and car rental, establishing an

entirely new marketplace that Frost & Sullivan says will be used by 26 million

About Valeo

Valeo is an automotive supplier, partner to all automakers worldwide. As a

technology company, Valeo proposes innovative products and systems that

contribute to the reduction of CO(2) emissions and to the development of

intuitive driving. In 2015, the Group generated sales of ?14.5 billion and

invested over 10% of its original equipment sales in research and development.

Valeo has 148 plants, 19 research centers, 35 development centers and 15

distribution platforms, and employs 88,800 people in 32 countries worldwide.

Valeo is listed on the Paris stock exchange and is a member of the CAC 40 index.



For more information about the Valeo Group and its activities, please visit our

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,

with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.

We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate

identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal

devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise

security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and

objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to

deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data

centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49

countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com, or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.



Press release (PDF):







