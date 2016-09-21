Gemalto and Valeo partner to turn your smartphone into a secure car key

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Paris and Amsterdam, September 21, 2016 - Valeo (Euonext: FR), one of the
world's leading automotive suppliers, has partnered with Gemalto (Euronext
NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, to ensure the security
of its virtual car key system called Valeo InBlue®. With Valeo InBlue®, drivers
can use their smartphone or connected watch to lock, unlock and start their car,
control applications and remotely access useful vehicle data using Bluetooth®.
This innovation is based on an on-board equipment, connected to a Smartphone
Development Kit (SDK) hosting a secured virtual car key provided by the Valeo
cloud-based platform.
Valeo InBlue® leverages the Gemalto Allynis Trusted Services Hub (TSH) solution
providing secure Over-The-Air (OTA) deployment and lifecycle management of
applications and sensitive credentials for vehicles. Thanks to Gemalto security
solutions, virtual car keys are securely sent to smartphones and stored with a
high level of security that is comparable with current mobile payment solutions
being deployed with banks around the world.
Valeo InBlue® is compatible with Android or iOS based smartphones on any mobile
network. This easy to implement solution makes the technology deployable on any
market.
"In 2015, 1.4 billion smartphones were sold worldwide and the number of
smartwatches is expected to reach 50 million this year, opening the door to a
world of possibilities to leverage devices with smart car applications" said
Marc Vrecko, President of Valeo's Comfort and Driving Assistance Business Group.
"Gemalto is a pioneer of secure connected car technology and its proven Trusted
Service Hub has helped us deliver next generation services with enhanced
security for drivers and car manufacturers."
With Valeo InBlue®, authorized users can remotely register new connected devices
for use with a vehicle and receive vehicle information such as car location and
fuel level, enabling easy secured car sharing and simplified rentals.
"People love their cars as much as their connected devices. The convergence of
the two is transforming the automotive sector enhancing performance, safety and
driver comfort, and is a stepping stone to new upcoming mobility services
starting by easier car rental & sharing" said Frederic Vasnier, Executive Vice-
President Embedded Software and Products, Gemalto. "Valeo InBlue® technology
defends against key fob hacking thus improving security and convenience for
drivers. It is revolutionizing car sharing and car rental, establishing an
entirely new marketplace that Frost & Sullivan says will be used by 26 million
people by 2020."
About Valeo
Valeo is an automotive supplier, partner to all automakers worldwide. As a
technology company, Valeo proposes innovative products and systems that
contribute to the reduction of CO(2) emissions and to the development of
intuitive driving. In 2015, the Group generated sales of ?14.5 billion and
invested over 10% of its original equipment sales in research and development.
Valeo has 148 plants, 19 research centers, 35 development centers and 15
distribution platforms, and employs 88,800 people in 32 countries worldwide.
Valeo is listed on the Paris stock exchange and is a member of the CAC 40 index.
For more information about the Valeo Group and its activities, please visit our
website, www.valeo.com
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,
with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.
We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate
identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise
security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and
objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to
deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.
Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data
centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49
countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com, or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.
For more information:
Media Relations
Tel: +33 (0)1 40 55 21 20 / 29 72
press-contact.mailbox(at)valeo.com
Press release (PDF):
http://hugin.info/159293/R/2043269/762828.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Gemalto via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.gemalto.com/
Date: 09/21/2016 - 07:00
Language: English
News-ID 496046
Character count: 5441
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Gemalto
Stadt: Meudon
Number of hits: 82
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.556
|Registriert Heute:
|5
|Registriert Gestern:
|20
|Mitglied(er) online:
|4
|Gäste Online:
|223
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.