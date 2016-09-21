Pasinex Resources Opens a Third Adit and Doubles Mine Production at Pinargozu



(firmenpresse) - Pasinex Resources Opens a Third Adit and Doubles Mine Production at Pinargozu



TORONTO, ON - September 20, 2016 - Pasinex Resources Ltd. (CSE: PSE) (FSE: PNX) (the Company or Pasinex) is pleased to announce that a new third adit has been opened at the Pinargozu mine, 50% owned through the Horzum AS joint venture in Turkey. The new adit has a length of 120 m and allows access to deeper lying mineralization at the 670 m level and below. Future exploration and infill drilling programs will also make use of this new underground development, which is situated proximally to a number of high-priority exploration targets. The new adits larger dimension can accommodate the use of bigger equipment. As a result, production at the mine has doubled from an average of around 60 tonnes per day (tpd) to an average of around 120 tpd in the past weeks. The material being mined is all DSO or direct shipping mineralization. The average grade in the first half of 2016 for this material was about 34 % Zn. Production statistics from lot sales in 2016 are given below in Table 1. Shown in Figure 1 is a graphic of the current mine workings at Pinargozu.



Steve Williams, President and CEO of Pasinex Resources commented: This is a big step forward for our mine. We now have three producing adits into the side of the mountain and this has enabled us to significantly increase the production at Pinargozu. In August the mine output reached a total of 4,000 tonnes of high grade zinc mineralization (130 tpd). About half of Augusts production was high grade sulphide ore from the new adit. As reported earlier the total production up to the end of July this year was 9,300 tonnes compared to a total of 11,000 tonnes in the whole year of 2015. With the production coming out of the new adit management is confident that the production will sustain a minimum level of 120 tpd over the course of the second half of 2016. On an annualized basis, Pinargozu production is targeting to reach about 25 million pounds of zinc production this year, compared to 10.4 million pounds sold in 2015. We are pleased to demonstrate the rapid expansion at Pinargozu as we develop this important zinc mine.





http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37756/PSE_092016_ENPRcom.001.jpeg





Figure 1 - Schematic showing underground workings relative to the mineralization halo. The adit indicated in red is the new adit.



Table 1: Horzum AS - Pinargozu Mine Production Sale Summary



LotDate of Type Wet MoistuDry Cum Cum Assay

# sale weightre Weight Wet Dry %

% Weight Weight Zn

(tonnes

(tonnes ) (tonnes(tonnes

) ) )



2014 / 2014 /

2015 2015

total total



1 24/04/201Oxide 5,002.16.26 4,688.95,002.14,688.933.08

5 00 11 00 11



2 05/05/201Oxide 1,453.010.39 1,302.06,455.15,990.931.56

5 00 00 00 11



3 09/07/201Oxide 4,760.08.76 4,342.811,215.10,333.31.21

5 00 30 100 741



4 09/09/201Oxide 1,215.37.87 1,119.712,430.11,453.35.20

5 80 60 480 501



5 06/11/201Oxide 1,478.35.12 1,402.513,908.12,856.38.09

5 10 55 790 056



6 22/12/201Oxide 1,497.36.65 1,397.715,406.14,253.35.19

5 80 89 170 845



2016 2016

1st 1st

Half Half



7 28/01/201Oxide 1,556.56.83 1,450.21,556.51,450.237.23

6 60 95 60 95



8 02/03/201Oxide 1,842.57.81 1,698.53,399.03,148.835.06

6 00 51 60 46



9 30/03/201Sulphi716.2001.64 704.4544,115.23,853.349.42

6 de 60 00



10 07/04/201Oxide 1,685.67.68 1,556.25,800.85,409.532.00

6 20 34 80 34 *



11 12/05/201Oxide 1,264.07.75 1,166.17,064.96,575.633.27

6 80 26 60 60 *



12 09/06/201Oxide 1,238.07.51 1,145.08,303.07,720.731.50

6 40 71 00 31 *



13 17/06/201Oxide 995.7807.50 921.0969,298.78,641.831.12

6 80 27 *



* Initial provisional assay



In the first half of 2016 the joint venture company, Horzum AS, sold 9,300 tonnes (wet weight) of zinc direct shipping material at an average grade of 35% Zn (tonnage and assay based on provisional initial sampling and invoice) for a contained metal content of 6.7million pounds of zinc. In 30th March the company sold their first lot of sulphide mineralization. This lot was 716 tonnes of material (wet weight) at an average grade of 49.9 % Zn.



Qualified Person



EurGeol, P.Geo. John Barry, a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release. Mr. Barry inspected all stages of the direct shipping operation including material crushing, grinding, homogenisation and sampling of material at the facility in Adana. AHK (Alfred Knight) Turkey Samplers and Assayer conducts weight, and humidity measurements and sample taking at load port (at Buyers designated Warehouse either in Adana or in Mersin). Samples taken are prepared and sealed in triplicate one sent to Alex Steward in England; and two witness samples each delivered to Buyer and Seller. Assays are conducted and certificates issued to Buyer and Seller by Alex Stewart: Labs in Liverpool, UK. Mr Barry has verified the DSO lots reported in Table 1 against the signed certificates issued by Alex Stewart Labs and Sellers official documents of sale. Mr. Barry is a director of the Company.



About Pasinex



Pasinex Resources Limited (CSE: PSE; FSE: PNX) is a metals company which is a 50% owner of the high grade Pinargozu zinc mine which is in production and, under its DSO Program, is shipping directly to zinc smelter / refiners from its mine site in Turkey. The Company has a strong technical management team with many years of experience in mineral exploration and mining project development. The mission of Pasinex is to build a mid-tier zinc company based on building a large land within a productive CRD district in Turkey.



The Pinargozu Mine is included in the 50-50 company, Horzum Arama Isletme AS (Horzum AS), which is a corporate joint venture between Pasinex and Turkish mining house, Akmetal Madencilik San ve Tic. AS (Akmetal AS). Akmetal AS is one of Turkeys largest family-owned conglomerates with the nearby past-producing Horzum zinc mine.



Visit our web site at: www.pasinex.com





On Behalf of the Board of Directors-

PASINEX RESOURCES LIMITED



Steve Williams





Steve Williams -----

President/CEO -----

Phone: 416.861.9659 ----

Email: info(at)pasinex.com----



Cathy Hume

CHF Investor Relations

Tel: 416.868.1079 ext. 231

E-Mail: cathy(at)chfir.com



The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.



All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although Pasinex Resources Limited believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, exploration results, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.







PressRelease by

Pasinex Resources Ltd.

Company information / Profile:Requests:

Pasinex Resources Limited ist ein Bergbauunternehmen, das sich auf die Exploration von Basis- und Edelmetallvorkommen spezialisiert hat.





Date: 09/21/2016 - 07:59

Language: English

News-ID 496047

Character count: 9268

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Pasinex Resources Ltd.

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 68



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease