SFC Energy launches hybrid EFOY ProCabinet with 500 W fuel cell for pipeline applications of major midstream Oil&Gas company

(PresseBox) -

The EFOY ProCabinet Hybrid solution enables yearly OPEX reductions of up to 90 % over gas generator solutions.

The eco-friendly integrated solution was selected by Christiansen Engineering Group for a major midstream company in the western Canadian oil and gas sector in line with their environmental stewardship initiatives to minimize impact.

Additional customer benefits are few emissions and increased site autonomy capabilities.

The 500 W fuel cell EFOY Pro 12000 Duo is the world?s first stationary direct methanol fuel cell with an output power of 500 W certified according to IEC, UL and CSA standards.

SFC Energy, a leading provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, announces the installation of its new EFOY Pro Hybrid Cabinet with an integrated 500 W fuel cell. The fully integrated power solution was selected by Christiansen Engineering Group, Calgary, a specialist in engineering, drafting, automation, procurement and construction management services for the Western Canadian oil and gas industry, to reliably power demanding off-grid pipeline applications of a major midstream company in the Western Canadian oil & gas sector.

SFC Energy?s EFOY ProCabinet Hybrid Solution will power remote densitometers and associated heaters along pipelines.

The EFOY ProCabinet Hybrid Solution uses SFC Energy?s most powerful fuel cell to date, the EFOY Pro 12000 Duo, combined with solar panels and batteries for a 12/24 Volt DC power system. The system was developed for extreme temperatures from -40°C to +50°C. Remote operation capabilities enable data collection, system configuration, and monitoring. All components are housed in a weatherproof enclosure.

?The EFOY ProCabinet Hybrid Solution is the latest addition to our successful portfolio of fully integrated plug & play EFOY Energy Solutions?, says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy. ?With it, operators of off-grid equipment can reduce their yearly OPEX by up to 90 % compared to gas generators due to the very high energy density and efficiency of the fuel methanol. Our hybrid fuel cell solution is eco-friendly: It produces very few emissions and no harmful emissions like CO, NOx, and CH4. These major advantages helped us win this important order.?



During the high solar energy months of the year the solar input will maintain the battery bank to cover the load. When the solar system is unable to deliver enough power in winter and bad weather, the EFOY Pro fuel cell will automatically switch on and reliably bridge the energy gap. This prevents the battery bank from deep cycling or freezing, ensuring optimal battery health and lifespan. Hybridization also allows complex and oversized solar system designs to be streamlined, reducing solar array and battery bank sizing by up to 75 %.

The new solution features substantially longer system autonomy with less frequent re-fueling requirements, thus eliminating costly site visits in the middle of winter.

EFOY Pro 12000 Duo is the world?s first stationary direct methanol fuel cell with an output power of 500 W to have received the TUEV octagon for fuel cell systems for Europe (IEC 62282-3-100:2012), the US (UL60950-1:2007/R:2014-10) and for Canada (CAN/CSA C22.2 No60950-1:2007/A2:2014-10). The certificates were issued by TUEV Sued Industrie Service GmbH.

Additional information on the EFOY Pro fuel cell and on SFC Energy?s off grid power portfolio for security & safety, oil & gas, wind, traffic management, environmental and telecommunications applications at www.efoy-pro.com and at www.sfc.com.





SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hybrid solutions to the stationary and portable power generation markets. SFC is the number one supplier of fuel cells, with over 35,000 fuel cells sold to date. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in the Oil & Gas, Security & Industry and Consumer markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada, and sales offices in the U.S and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (WKN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).





Company information / Profile:

SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hybrid solutions to the stationary and portable power generation markets. SFC is the number one supplier of fuel cells, with over 35,000 fuel cells sold to date. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in the Oil & Gas, Security & Industry and Consumer markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada, and sales offices in the U.S and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (WKN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).





PressRelease by

SFC Energy AG

Date: 09/21/2016 - 07:42

Language: English

News-ID 496048

Character count: 4509

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SFC Energy AG

Stadt: Brunnthal / Munich





Number of hits: 72



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease