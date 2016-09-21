Los Angeles Compounding Pharmacy Now Offers Services That Will Meet and Exceed Your Expectations

The Los Angeles Compounding Pharmacy, ABC Compounding, has now become a great location to pick up your prescription.

(firmenpresse) - Highly educated Ellie Behrooznia, Pharm. D and Erick Khaimoff, Pharm. D lead the Los Angeles Compounding Pharmacy team of experienced pharmacists, technicians, and chemists. As a result, this great team guarantees to meet your expectations. At the Los Angeles Compounding Pharmacy, every visitor is treated well. No visitor has to worry about leaving the pharmacy with his or her questions unanswered.



The Los Angeles Compounding Pharmacy accepts all RX plans, offers free delivery services, and accepts discounted cards. With the help from the latest pharmacology technology, this pharmacy is also able to offer services that can treat certain conditions. This includes hormone replacement therapy for men and women, scar creams, and skin bleaching cream. All you need to do is speak to one of the experts from the Los Angeles Compounding Pharmacy to determine your perfect customized formula.



For those who are interested in the Los Angeles Compounding Pharmacy , this full-service pharmacy makes every patients needs their priority. No patient has to ever feel confused about his or her prescription/medication. That is why the staff at ABC Compounding always ensures every patient has a thorough understanding of their medication before they leave.



About ABC Compounding Pharmacy



The top rated Los Angeles Compounding Pharmacy makes every patient leave the pharmacy feeling happy. On top of that, ABC Compounding Pharmacy offers customized prescriptions, free delivery services, and accepts all RX plans. Learn more about this pharmacy at www.abccompoundingpharmacy.com or call 818.783.0422.



Media Contact:

Eric A.

Company Name: ABC Compounding Pharmacy

Phone Number: 818 783- 0422

Address: Encino, CA 91436

E-Mail: info(at)AbcCompoundingPharmacy.com





More information:

http://www.abccompoundingpharmacy.com



PressRelease by

ABC Compounding Pharmacy

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/21/2016 - 08:49

Language: English

News-ID 496049

Character count: 1978

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ABC Compounding Pharmacy



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 71



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease