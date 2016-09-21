Lumikko presents world firsts at IAA 2016: the energy-efficient L4 chiller with hybrid technology

Lumikko, the Finnish specialist in truck and trailer refrigeration, presents its newest commercial vehicle featuring the new L4 chiller with an energy-efficient BITZER hybrid compressor at the IAA trade fair

(PresseBox) - Lumikko and BITZER are set to unveil their new transport refrigeration solution at the IAA Commercial Vehicles Hanover 2016. Compressor specialist BITZER has developed a new hybrid compressor for the innovative L4 chiller from its Finnish subsidiary Lumikko.

Compact, reliable, powerful and energy-efficient: Lumikko?s new L4 chiller has many strengths. And most importantly, it is now significantly lighter than comparable systems, weighing in at just around 400 kilograms. This reduces fuel consumption while increasing payload. Unique in this performance class, the integrated evaporator does not extend into the cargo area, allowing its use to be maximised fully. What?s more, Lumikko has designed the L4 to be compatible with all environmentally friendly refrigerants, such as R452A, and can also be operated using R448A and R449A. Both refrigerants boast a 35 per cent lower global warming potential (GWP) than R452A, offering even more sustainable environmental protection. Compared to R404A, GWP is reduced by some 65 per cent when using R448A and R449A.

The L4 is designed for use in trucks exceeding 5.5 metric tons and is ideal for transporting temperature-sensitive products such as food and medications due to its outstanding cooling and thermal performance. Visitors to the trade fair can witness the L4 first-hand at the Lumikko stands ? no. D06 in hall 27 and pitch no. N07 in the open-air area ? where Lumikko?s experts will be on hand to explain the innovative chiller.

Diesel and electric motor drive

One of the L4?s most distinguishing features is the integrated BITZER hybrid compressor with two separate types of drive: one via a belt drive directly from a diesel motor which serves as an independent power source, and the other via the integrated electric motor for mains operation. When in diesel operation, the electric motor acts as a generator, powering all components of the hybrid refrigeration system such as fans, heating and controls. This means that the additional generator common to previous systems is now no longer necessary. ?The entire power train of the integrated reciprocating compressor is exceptionally compact and powerful,? says Tobias Fuhrer, Market Sector Manager Truck & Trailer at BITZER. Whether cooled with the diesel or electric motor, the L4 can achieve a cooling capacity of around 4 kilowatts with either of the two drive types. In normal operation, both drive technologies can achieve as high as around 8 kilowatts. And heating performance of approximately 4.5 kilowatts is achieved in even the lowest ambient temperatures.



Simple operation and maintenance

The colour graphic display is yet another highlight, providing the user a far more pleasant experience than the monochrome versions offered by other manufacturers. It currently supports German, English, Swedish, Finnish and Hebrew, with additional languages to follow. And maintenance for the cooling unit and compressor follows suit in terms of ease of operation: all parts are easily accessible, making repairs and maintenance significantly easier. Maintenance intervals have also been extended for the L4, reducing servicing costs for the operator.

Lumikko puts its faith in hybrid technology

BITZER?s Finnish subsidiary Lumikko manufactures the L4 at its Seinäjoki site, with the required BITZER hybrid compressors being obtained from the global competence centre for reciprocating compressors in Schkeuditz.

?The compact, lightweight L4 is a real power pack that?s setting benchmarks in its class. An important step forward ? one made possible by BITZER?s vital hybrid technology,? explains Fuhrer. The L4 marks the start of a new generation of mobile chillers. In the coming years, the driver of innovation in the refrigeration and air conditioning industry wants to extend this hybrid technology across the entire Lumikko product range.



Founded in Finland in 1970, Lumikko now produces innovative and reliable refrigeration systems for transport cooling, including chillers for trucks and trailers, at its Seinäjoki site. Since the end of 2012, the transport cooling division Lumikko Technologies Oy has belonged to the BITZER Group, the world?s largest independent manufacturer of refrigeration compressors.





