Lumikko presents world firsts at IAA 2016: the powerful L6 chiller with hybrid technology

Lumikko, the Finnish specialist in truck and trailer refrigeration, presents its newest commercial vehicle featuring the large L6 chiller with an energy-efficient BITZER hybrid compressor at the IAA trade fair

(PresseBox) - Lumikko and BITZER are set to unveil their new transport refrigeration solution at the IAA Commercial Vehicles Hanover from 22 to 29 September 2016. Compressor specialist BITZER has developed a new 4-cylinder hybrid compressor compatible with the innovative L6 chiller of its Finnish subsidiary Lumikko. Visitors to the trade fair can see both at stand D06 in hall 27, where Lumikko experts will be on hand to explain more

Lumikko?s innovative L6 chiller is the more powerful counterpart of the equally newly developed L4. The L6 is impressively lightweight compared to other systems, weighing in at just around 460 kilograms. Weight is particularly important in mobile applications, as reduced weight leads to reduced fuel consumption and increased payloads in refrigerated vehicles. Like the L4, the L6 is also compatible with new refrigerants like R452A, as well as with those with even lower global warming potential (GWP) such as R449A and R448A.

Diesel and electric motor drive

One of the L6?s most distinguishing features is the integrated BITZER hybrid compressor with two separate types of drive: one via a belt drive directly from a diesel motor which serves as an independent power source, and the other via the integrated electric motor for mains operation. When in diesel operation, the electric motor acts as a generator, powering all the electric components of the hybrid refrigeration system such as fans, heating and controls. This means that the additional generator common to other systems is now surplus to requirements in the L6. ?The entire power train of the integrated reciprocating compressor is exceptionally compact and powerful,? says Tobias Fuhrer, Market Sector Manager Truck & Trailer at BITZER. Whether cooled with the diesel or electric motor, the L6 can achieve a cooling capacity of some 6 kilowatts with either of the two drive types.

Simple operation and maintenance

The colour display is yet another highlight, providing the user a far more pleasant experience than the monochrome versions offered by other manufacturers. It currently supports German, English, Swedish, Finnish and Hebrew, with additional languages to follow. And maintenance for the cooling unit and compressor follows suit in terms of ease of operation: repair and maintenance have been made significantly easier as all parts are easily accessible. Maintenance intervals have also been extended for the L6, reducing servicing costs for the operator.



User-friendly

Jointly developed by Lumikko, BITZER and its subsidiary Lodam, the operation of the system controller features an automatic start/stop function, automatically triggers an alarm in the event of a fault and can be linked up to serial bus, CAN bus and other systems. The user can easily attach the control panel to the dashboard of the refrigerated vehicle?s cab, making operating the entire refrigeration system particularly user-friendly thanks to its ease of use.

The L6 has a painted zinc/steel frame and a durable, robust ABS plastic housing. It is designed for use in trucks exceeding 5.5 metric tons and is optimally equipped for the transport of temperature-sensitive products such as food and medications.

Lumikko and BITZER put their faith in hybrid technology

BITZER?s Finnish subsidiary Lumikko manufactures the L6 at its Seinäjoki site, with the required BITZER hybrid compressors being obtained from the global competence centre for reciprocating compressors in Schkeuditz near Leipzig in Germany.

?The L6 is exceptionally light and is setting new performance standards in its class,? states Fuhrer. ?It?s an important step forward ? with BITZER hybrid technology laying the foundation for the highly compact, high-performance, easily serviceable power train.?

The L4 and L6 mark the start of a new generation of mobile chillers. In the coming years, the driver of innovation in the refrigeration and air conditioning industry wants to extend this hybrid technology across the entire Lumikko product range.

The L6 is currently undergoing field testing. Field testing of the Multitemp version ? designed for the cooling of multiple chambers at differing cold-store temperatures ? is due to begin by the start of next year.



Founded in Finland in 1970, Lumikko now produces innovative and reliable refrigeration systems for transport cooling, including chillers for trucks and trailers, at its Seinäjoki site. Since the end of 2012, the transport cooling division Lumikko Technologies Oy has belonged to the BITZER Group, the world?s largest independent manufacturer of refrigeration compressors.





