       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Healthcare & Medical


Excellent Downtown Los Angeles Urgent Care Now Providing Walk In Services

Vermont Urgent Care, a highly rated Downtown Los Angeles urgent care, is extending their services to walk in patients.

ID: 496055
recent pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Vermont Urgent Care is a highly regarded Downtown Los Angeles urgent care that is dedicated to treating all patients quickly and effectively. They offer walk in services and appointments to care for medical conditions that require urgent treatment. The physicians at Vermont Urgent Care are all board certified and trained in emergency procedures. The friendly staff has years of experience treating a wide range of conditions for children and adults.

The Downtown Los Angeles Urgent Care understands the stress of doctors visits and is devoted to creating a comfortable atmosphere. Their extensive medical knowledge is what makes Vermont Urgent Care so unique. The physicians are able to treat any non-life threatening condition with high quality care. All patients are also offered a follow up visit to ensure that their treatment is successful.

About Vermont Urgent Care:

Vermont Urgent Care is a highly rated Downtown Los Angeles urgent care. They are well known for their selfless staff and excellent care. They offer walk in treatment for non-life threatening emergency and non-emergency conditions. Vermont Urgent Care is dedicated to providing comforting service for all patients seeking medical treatment. Their knowledge and experience leads them to care for any patient with success. To learn more about Vermont Urgent Care visit http://vermonturgentcare.org/ or call 213.386.2511.

Media Contact:
Dana Smith
Company Name: Vermont Urgent Care & Multi Specialty Center
Phone Number: (213) 386-2511
Address: Los Angeles, CA
E-mail: info(at)vermonturgentcare.org



More information:
http://vermonturgentcare.org/



Keywords (optional):

downtown-los-angeles-urgent-care,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: audreyarlisss
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/21/2016 - 09:27
Language: English
News-ID 496055
Character count: 1781
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Vermont Urgent Care & Multi Specialty Center

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 15

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Healthcare & Medical




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.556
Registriert Heute: 5
Registriert Gestern: 20
Mitglied(er) online: 4
Gäste Online: 221


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z