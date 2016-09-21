DENSOs BHT-1300 - Handheld Terminals used in Slovenian Libraries

The BHT-1300 also convinces Slovenian National libraries with its stability and speed in the everyday business.

(firmenpresse) - DENSOs handheld terminal BHT-1300 was introduced to Slovenian National libraries. / Enormous improvement in efficiency. Great cost and time savings. / Handheld terminal BHT-1300 is compact, robust and ultra-light. / DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit are experts for mobile data capture. / Further information on the QR Code, handheld terminals and scanners, mobile data capture and DENSO Auto-ID can be found at the company's website.



Düsseldorf. A Slovenian system integrator introduced DENSOs handheld terminal BHT-1300 with a Windows operating system to the Slovenian National libraries. For inventory use in particular, the system integrator developed a software application called Library Intelligence, which can be deployed onto the BHT-1300 from DENSO, inventor of the QR Code and part of the Toyota Group. This software application can communicate directly with the library software system Cobiss, which is used primarily in Slovenian and eastern European libraries, such as in Serbia, Bosnia and Bulgaria. With the aid of DENSOs handheld terminal BHT-1300 and the application Library Intelligence in Slovenian libraries, it was possible to achieve enormous improvements in efficiency. Further information on DENSO, the QR Code, scanners and handheld terminals, and DENSO Auto-ID can be found at the company's website.



While inventories in Slovenian libraries in the past took several days to complete without using a mobile data capture device, it now only takes a couple of hours with the BHT-1300. This leads to enormous cost and time savings. During a trial test, various scanners were compared to each other to see which mobile data capture handheld terminal was the most suitable for book inventories. The BHT-1300 from DENSO, inventor of the QR Code and part of the Toyota Group, proved itself against all the other competitive products for mobile data capture. On the one hand, the reason for its success is the three-year warranty offered which is quite unique, and on the other hand, the handheld terminal BHT-1300 is best known for its compactness, robustness and mobility. The ultra-light weight design of the handheld terminal  the BHT-1300 only weighs 188 grams  allows for a comfortable capture of the entire book collection in the libraries; with all the data saved easily on the 2GB of storage memory provided. Further information on DENSO, the QR Code, scanners and handheld terminals, and DENSO Auto-ID can be found at the company's website.





The barcode handheld terminals of the BHT-1300 series from DENSO, inventor of the QR Code and part of the Toyota Group, offer reliable mobile data capture possibilities. The 2D model can read barcodes in every direction, regardless of which angle the unit is pointing at. The high brilliant QVGA LCD display provides for a clear and easy scanning of codes while the wide viewing angle also secures a good readability in strong sunlight. The design is thinner, smaller and lighter and despite its compact size, the functional design provides for a long and comfortable operation. With a micro-SHDC card, the storage space of 2 GB can be upgraded to 32 Gigabytes. The BHT-1300 can be employed in temperatures ranging from -20 to +50 degrees Celsius. The unit also convinces with its long durability and the fact, that it can withstand drops from a height of up to 1.2 meters.



For the European market, the DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit is the contact window for all enquiries on QR Codes, mobile data capture, handheld terminals and scanners. The durable and robust terminals and scanners manufactured by DENSO are to be found in storage, logistics, POS, production and field & sales automation applications. Short and informative video clips about the terminals, scanners and solutions from the DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit can now be viewed on YouTube. The clips include the 20th anniversary of the QR Code, a company presentation, and introductions to the various devices for mobile data capture such as the BHT-1500, BHT-1400 and the GT20 scanner. For more information, click on the link below: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHp4Yboj7IccPlSeRxQ6yBQ.



QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.





More information:

http://www.denso-autoid-eu.com/en.html



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

DENSO is one of the worlds leading manufacturers of mobile data capture devices. We follow one mission: Driven by Quality  maximum quality in mobile data capture. Decision-makers in the fields of retail, logistics and production rely on DENSO for their business requirements and in implementing the Internet of Things. DENSO is a member of the Toyota Group and is exclusively represented in Europe by the DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit of TT Network Integration Europe: http://www.denso-autoid-eu.com/en.html.

PressRelease by

DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit

Requests:

DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit

Immermannstr. 65 B

D-40210 Düsseldorf



Phone +49 (0)211 88 252 450

Fax +49 (0)211 88 252 502



Managing Director:

Takashi Hara



Marketing Assistant:

Sina Haupt

Phone +49 211 88252 403



E-Mail:

Sina.Haupt(at)denso-autoid-eu.com

PressContact / Agency:

PPR Hamburg

Rafael R. Pilsczek, M. A.

Sinstorfer Kirchweg 18

D-21077 Hamburg

Phone +49 (0)40 32 80 89 80

Fax +49 (0)40 32 80 89 81

Mobil: +49 (0)170 310 79 72

Date: 09/21/2016 - 09:59

Language: English

News-ID 496057

Character count: 4377

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: DENSO Auto-ID Business Unit



Meldungsart: Erfolgsprojekt

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 21.09.2016



Number of hits: 74



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease