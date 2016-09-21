New Prysm "Guest Mode" Expands the Reach of Prysm Visual Workplace, Allows Customers to Invite Clients to Real Time Content-Rich Sessions for More Collaborative Relationships

Prysm Showcases the Full Power of Prysm Visual Workplace at the Gartner Digital Workplace Summit; CMO Paige O'Neill to Speak on Next-Gen Collaboration at London Event

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- Gartner Digital Workplace Summit -- Today, the cloud-based visual workplace company, announced Guest Mode, a new feature within the Prysm Application Suite. Guest Mode enables Prysm customers to add outside participants, such as potential customers, partners or contractors, to a Prysm Visual Workplace meeting, contributing to a more collaborative relationship that can immediately improve partnership productivity and lead to additional revenue potential.

Prysm Visual Workplace offers unique features such as access through a web browser, no download required, and a secure cloud-based portal that offers real time collaboration across any device or location. It also offers persistent work spaces, enabling meeting participants to continue a previous meeting exactly where they left off, including immediate access to contents from the previous meeting.

With the Guest Mode feature, each licensed Prysm user can provide access to any third-party participant, inside or outside the host's organization. Once inside, guests can collaborate in real time with the other meeting participants to share and edit content and brainstorm ideas for a rich collaboration experience in meetings.

"Our new Guest Mode expands the reach of Prysm outside the host company, enabling our customers to bring anyone into their Prysm Visual Workplace to enhance the collaboration experience, whether or not they are a licensed Prysm user," said Paige O'Neill, CMO, Prysm. "We are excited to be at the Gartner Digital Workplace Summit this week to share our thoughts on next-generation collaboration as well as to demo our new Guest Mode feature along with the full suite of Prysm Visual Workplace capabilities."

The new Guest Mode feature will be shown for the first time in the Prysm booth at the Gartner Digital Workplace Summit.

With Guest Mode, hosts can:

Invite non-licensed users outside the company to participate in a Prysm session

Maintain content control, deciding when guests can access the project and what they can see

Pick up where they last left off, finding comments and annotations exactly as they left them, due to workspaces and content being persistently stored in the cloud

Guests can:

Log in with an access code or accept an email invite

Access projects remotely when hosts are concurrently accessing the same project

Actively participate in collaboration sessions or meetings by adding or manipulating content

Guest Mode enhances Prysm Visual Workplace by including anyone a team wishes to collaborate with, any time from any location. Guest Mode will be available this month.

In addition to Guest Mode, Prysm will demonstrate the full capabilities of Prysm Visual Workplace to show how unifying content and applications with cloud-based workspaces helps distributed teams brainstorm, create and solve problems in real time to accelerate the decisions that matter.

Prysm's CMO, Paige O'Neill, will be speaking at the Gartner Digital Workplace Summit Wednesday, September 21 at 16:30 BST, on the topic of "Six Realities Disrupting Today's Workplace." The session will discuss how work styles have changed, but practices, processes and technologies often fail to fit modern mindsets. O'Neill will uncover the six disruptive workplace realities and provide use cases of how companies are addressing them today with visual collaboration technology.

For enterprises in the United Kingdom, Prysm has also recently opened a new CEC in London. Prysm CECs enable customers to experience the kind of hands-on collaboration that is the core of Prysm's portfolio while learning about how other large enterprises are benefiting from Prysm Visual Workplace.

A tour of the new London CEC can be scheduled by the global Prysm sales team.

Prysm is helping companies define a new way of work. One where applications, content, video conferencing and the Web can all be easily combined into a visual workspace where teams can create, edit and share. These interactive workspaces are stored in the cloud and available on any sized screen. Prysm's Visual Workplace solutions span from executive briefing center to home office -- and every size workplace in between. Today, Prysm powers many companies in the Fortune 1000 and our customers are leaders in all industries including technology, energy, finance, healthcare, media and universities. To define your company's new way of work, visit .

Visual Workplace is a trademark and Prysm is a registered trademark of Prysm, Inc. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

