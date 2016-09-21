Learn how to build your own API-based business at the API Day during the International PHP Conference in Munich!

(PresseBox) - ? The International PHP Conference takes place from October 23 to October 27 in Munich and offers access to top-notch pragmatic expertise in PHP and web technologies

? During the API Day on October 25, top speakers will bring you up to speed on matters such as the areas of API Design, Architecture and Strategy, API Management, Security and Privacy

The International PHP Conference 2016 takes place between October 23 and October 27 in Munich and gives you the chance to listen and interact with more than 60 renowned international PHP experts. The conference consists of seven core tracks: Agile, DevOps, JavaScript, PHP Development, Web Architecture, Web Design and Web Security. In addition to the core tracks, the International PHP Conference covers topics such as Responsive Design, Modern Architecture, Web-App-Security and Software Design.

The all-day power workshops open (October 23) and close (October 27) the International PHP Conference. During the practical workshops, participants will have the chance to work side by side with experts on specific topics in order to learn more about new methods and techniques. The topics of the practical power workshops range from PHP Development and Web Architecture to Web Security. PHP and web professionals, including Hans-Christian Otto, Timo Haberkern and Peter Kröner, will share their best practices with the attendees.

In addition to the conference program, IPC participants will be able to join the Expo on October 25 and 26 where innovative companies in the IT industry present their services and products. Participants will also have the opportunity to develop within the framework of selected evening events their professional network and interact with speakers, industry representatives and other conference participants.

API Day - The Highlight of the International PHP Conference 2016

The highlight of this year's International PHP Conference is the API Day which takes place on October 25.The API Day covers the whole spectrum of topics you need to know in order to build your own API-based business. Attendees will gain a deep insight into the areas of API Design, Architecture and Strategy, API Management, as well as Security and Privacy. The topics discussed during API Days range from common principles of designing APIs to release policies up to high-level documentation and security concerns.



Early Bird Offer: Participants who register for a 3-day or 5-day-pass until September 22 will receive an Intellibook Tablet for free.

For more information about the International PHP Conference visit the website:

www.phpconference.com/en



For many years Software & Support Media has been sharing its knowledge as a reliable partner for businesses of all sectors. Our media offering has brought leading companies to important impulses to help further their innovation and development, while guaranteeing them a competitive advantage.





