Kögel Box: 2-axle dry freight box body

Wide range of applications for temperature-sensitive goods

(PresseBox) - At IAA Commercial Vehicles 2016, Kögel is exhibiting the Kögel Box in its 2-axle version with plywood walls and lightly insulated roof. With a low tare weight starting at 6,100 kilograms in its basic form, the Kögel Box comes with plenty of payload. The dry freight box body provides premium transport quality and protection from environmental influences and theft. With a wide range of equipment options, the trailer is highly customisable to specific customer requirements.

Box body with plywood sides and insulated roof

The sturdy chassis, which uses the Kögel modular system, withstands every ramp and any forklift truck with its consistent modules, assemblies and components and its standard reinforced rear frame with its rigidly welded steel bridging plate and steel rubber bumpers. The box body of the Kögel Box consists of 20-millimetre thick plywood composite panels with GFRP coating. The smooth GFRP surface makes the sides highly impact-resistant. They are also easy to clean.

The 40 millimetre thick insulated roof, produced in-house, comes with a high-quality, advanced and highly insulating special foam that is 100 percent CFC-free. Four interior LED lights integrated in the roof provide adequate lighting inside the dry freight box body, with switches on the control panel. The 30 millimetre thick screen-printed floor for is designed for a fork-lift axle load of 7,200 kilograms. In addition, the Kögel Box has a load-securing certificate as standard, in accordance with DIN EN 12642 Code XL.

A wide range of individual features

The Kögel Box is, of course, also available with a wide range of individual equipment for the most varied of applications. The Kögel Box exhibited at IAA Commercial Vehicles 2016 features a 2 millimetre thick and 2,500 millimetre high steel sheet mounted on the inside of the front wall as well as an additional protective bumper. The standard 720 millimetre long steel bridging plate has been extended to 1,405 millimetres, and the standard protection strip has been extended to 200 millimetres by an aluminium protective bumper rail. The rear of the box is also equipped with reinforced steel rubber bumpers, to provide increased collision protection. These features protect from damage during everyday use. The trailer has RoRo equipment for unaccompanied ship and ferry transport with an 8 millimetre thick closed sliding plate, two suction valves and four pairs of heavy-duty lashing rings as well as labelling according to DIN EN 29367-2.



For optimum securing of partial loads, there are 3,000 millimetre long combination steel anchor rails mounted at a height of 1,200 millimetres on the side walls running from the rear of the trailer. A space-saving and custom-bonding mechanical roll-up door for fast turnover has also been installed on the trailer exhibited at the IAA Commercial Vehicles. Further individual equipment includes a steel light carrier, bolted steel corner pillars at door-height, a spare wheel storage compartment and much more.

Cathodic dip-paint coating: lasting protection from corrosion

The entire vehicle frame of the Kögel Box is also given long-lasting protection against corrosion by nano-ceramic technology and cathodic dip-paint coating with subsequent UV painting.



Kögel is one of the leading trailer manufacturers in Europe. Since it was established in 1934, the company has manufactured more than 500,000 trailers. With its commercial vehicles and solutions for freight-forwarding companies and the construction industry, the company has been providing 'Made in Germany' engineering quality for more than 80 years. During this period, it has maintained its passion for transport and innovation, enabling it to offer proven, long-lasting added value to freight-forwarding companies. The company headquarters and main production facility of Kögel Trailer GmbH & Co. KG are located in the Bavarian town of Burtenbach. In addition to these, Kögel also has factories and premises in Neu-Ulm (Germany), Duingen (Germany), Chocen (Czech Republic) and Moscow (Russia).

www.koegel.com





Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/21/2016

