Cancer Genetics, Inc. Announces a Global Partnership with BARC Global Central Laboratory to Offer Comprehensive Clinical Trial and Companion Diagnostic Solutions for the Oncology Industry

RUTHERFORD, N.J., GHENT, Belgium and PARIS, Sept. 21, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CGIX); ("CGI" or "The Company"), a leader in

enabling precision medicine for oncology through molecular markers and

diagnostics, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with the Bio

Analytical Research Corporation (BARC), a global central laboratory supporting

clinical trials and serving large pharmaceutical and biotech companies globally,

including in Europe, Africa, China, Australia and the USA.



BARC has a global network of 7 clinical labs supporting the pharmaceutical and

biotechnology industry in the development and approval of new drugs by managing

the laboratory component of Phase I thru IV clinical trials, with 60% of these

trials in oncology. BARC's worldwide network includes The Americas, Europe,

South Africa, and Asia Pacific. BARC is part of Cerba HealthCare, a European

medical leader with an international multidisciplinary network of 350 clinical

labs, 4,200 staff members, and has been in business for over 25 years.



BARC and CGI are expected to jointly market, sell and deliver on contracts that

service a market that is increasingly global, and in demand for more validated

biomarker and companion strategies that support oncology trials. The partnership



will have an immediate focus on immuno-oncology, hematological cancers and lung

cancer and will plan on developing market specific offerings that are

collaboratively sold and serviced.



"We are very excited about this partnership, as this will help our customers on

a global basis to accelerate their drug development and incorporate the

additional biomarker and genomic data needed to improve decision making. CGI

will enable BARC to offer world class genomics expertise to make early decisions

in the complex field of oncology, especially in the very competitive environment

of immuno-oncology," said Michel Abiteboul, CEO of BARC. "We strongly believe

that our combined efforts will support the precision medicine approach of

pharmaceutical companies globally for the benefit of patients and their

families."



"With BARC and CGI focused on the same goal of providing patients, physicians

and pharmaceutical companies with the best healthcare service, this partnership

will meet the most demanding standards in personalized medicine worldwide. It

will satisfy the enormous need among biotech and pharmaceutical companies for

more efficient and comprehensive testing solutions by integrating CGI's

specialized, genomic testing with BARC's laboratory solutions and global

network. Providing better and more integrated access to both US and European

markets is a critical need in oncology trials that are becoming more global and

increasing in cost and complexity," said Panna Sharma, CEO of Cancer Genetics.



With later stage clinical research and trials shifting overseas, the partnership

will provide clients access to combined expertise on a global basis - ranging

from complex, oncology-focused genomic testing to core central laboratory

analysis, project and data management and sample logistics. It will address the

increased pressure regarding turn-around time (TAT) due to

increasingly globalized studies. The combined expertise in biomarker discovery

and companion diagnostics development will become critical for offering the

development and validation of oncology biomarkers and for implementing

technology transfers that support the precision oncology efforts of with global

customers.



Based on recent industry reports by PhRMA, an industry organization representing

the country's leading biopharmaceutical research companies, per-patient clinical

trial costs are estimated to have averaged $36,500 during Phase III trials, with

oncology trials showing the highest average per-patient cost of $59,500 during

Phase III. The CGI and BARC combination is expected to help lower clinical trial

costs and complexity by facilitating access to international markets,

implementing harmonized protocols and data integration standards across lab and

trials and reducing the complexities of workflow across sites, sample management

and storage and logistics.



Oncology testing services are central to CGI's business model and are also a

core focus area for BARC. Together, the two companies will leverage their

respective expertise to provide key insights to the oncology drug development

and clinical trial process, one that is expected to reach over $5.4 billion in

spending on oncology trials that need biomarker and genomic testing support.



ABOUT CANCER GENETICS

Cancer Genetics, Inc. is a leader in enabling precision medicine in oncology

from bench to bedside through the use of oncology biomarkers and molecular

testing. CGI is developing a global footprint with locations in the US, India

and China. We have established strong clinical research collaborations with

major cancer centers such as Memorial Sloan Kettering, The Cleveland Clinic,

Mayo Clinic, Keck School of Medicine at USC and the National Cancer Institute.



The Company offers a comprehensive range of laboratory services that provide

critical genomic and biomarker information. Its state-of-the-art reference labs

are CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited in the US and have licensure from several

states including New York State.

For more information, please visit or follow CGI at:

Internet: http://www.cancergenetics.com

Twitter: (at)Cancer_Genetics

Facebook: www.facebook.com/CancerGenetics



ABOUT BARC CENTRAL LAB

BARC Central Lab is part of a global lab group, Cerba HealthCare, with more than

4000 staff located in its different units. BARC Central Lab is dedicated to

clinical trials and serves large pharmas to biotechs in the different regions of

the world. Focusing on innovation and customer service, BARC is supporting

global development of drugs through its network of laboratories in US, Europe,

Africa, China, Singapore, Australia and Japan. BARC has been very active in the

field of oncology and hemato oncology, working on the front runner drugs

globally.



The Company offers a comprehensive range of laboratory services from routine to

highly innovative tools including NGS, flow cytometry, and versatile biomarkers

in different fields.



For more information about BARC, please visit:

Internet: http://www.barclab.com

Twitter: (at)BARC_CentralLab





Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements pertaining to

Cancer Genetics Inc.'s expectations regarding the completion, timing, pricing

and size of the offering described in this press release constitute forward-

looking statements.



Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to,

statements that contain words such as "will," "believes," "plans,"

"anticipates," "expects," "estimates") should also be considered to be forward-

looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties,

including, without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or

commercialization of potential products, risks of cancellation of customer

contracts or discontinuance of trials, risks that anticipated benefits from

acquisitions will not be realized, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials

or regulatory approvals, need and ability to obtain future capital, maintenance

of intellectual property rights and other risks discussed in the Cancer

Genetics, Inc. Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 and the Form 10-Q

for the quarter ended June 30, 2016 along with other filings with the Securities

and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the

date hereof. Cancer Genetics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these

forward-looking statements.



Contact:

Panna Sharma

CEO & President

Cancer Genetics, Inc.

201-528-9200

panna.sharma(at)cgix.com









