AMB 2016: Step into the Future With DATRON Manufacturing Technology

DATRON AG successfully presents product innovations and sets new standards in the tool machine sector

(PresseBox) - At the AMB 2016 in Stuttgart, DATRON AG, the innovative machine construction company from Mühltal ? Traisa, presented their latest compact 3-axis milling machine DATRON neo for the first time to an expert audience, blowing visitors at the trade fair away. With the new DATRON neo, the company makes an impressive contribution to the fourth industrial revolution.

With focussed further developments of proven DATRON technologies, DATRON AG presented solutions for highest manufacturing quality at maximum cost-effectiveness. Simultaneously, the machine construction company used the leading metalworking trade fair to celebrate the official world première of the new DATRON neo milling machine and to present a new DATRON multi-talent among the DATRON end mills.

DATRON makes milling revolutionary easy

The revolutionary DATRON neo met with immense interest among the visitors to this year's AMB. Being a fully equipped HSC milling solution, the 3 axis high-speed milling machine scored, among other reasons, with its ultra-compact size (W 80 cm x D 130 cm x H 190 cm, 700kg), with which it fits through any standard door. The all-rounder for the manufacturing individual parts and the production of small quantities particularly allows the focussed machining of aluminium, non-ferrous metals, wood, plastics and composites. With its high-frequency machining spindle, the Red Dot Award winning DATRON neo achieves excellent surfaces and the most delicate engraving details and, due to its possibilities concerning the machining of the most diverse materials, it is also appropriate as a flexible complementary machine in conventional production.



In particular, due to its brand-new and easy-to-control software DATRON next, the DATRON neo received high praise from AMB visitors. Based on the plug & play principle, even less experienced operators and newcomers to HSC can control the DATRON neo immediately. Operation by means of familiar swipe gestures makes milling almost as easy as using a smartphone. Using wizards and an integrated camera, the machine operator is led through the milling programin few steps and aided by self-explanatory icons and realistic tools and components shown in 3D for fast identification of various machine functions. The absolute highlight of the machine is the combination of the camera in its interior and the sensitive multi-touch display. The user measures the workpiece using a swiping gesture, so that the time-consuming manual entry of complex numerical data becomes obsolete. Subsequently, the milling process is displayed in a 3D simulation in order to allow corrections. After the quick set-up of the workpiece, the user can rely on the proven high-speed milling DATRON quality.

Technology highlights receive positive response

DATRON experts live demonstrated the milling of workpieces on the high-speed milling machines DATRON MLCube LS and DATRON M8Cube. With a 4kW high-frequency spindle, the DATRON MLCube LS sets sustainable standards in the manufacturing of sophisticated components for the aerospace industry. The DATRON M8Cube, by now indispensable in many industries and applications, showed high quality results and minimal processing time for the dynamic production of precision microwave antennas.

The brand new DATRON 4-in-1 single flute end mill - balanced, with wiper flat and twice polished - consolidates the position of DATRON AG as a manufacturer of powerful and efficient tools for HSC machining. The patent-pending single flute end mill was received with great interest from the professional audience. The new tool is largely characterised by higher infeed and feed rates, thereby allowing the user to save valuable working time with lower production costs. The DATRON multi-talent tool thus makes itself indispensable for a cost-effective production.

Helmut Neff, Head of Sales is pleased with the positive response: ?The current DATRON technology highlights were met with great enthusiasm by the professional audience. In particular, our brand new compact 3-axis high-speed DATRON neo milling machine attracted rivers of visitors. We were able to successfully show that milling has never been easier than with the DATRON neo. Topped off with our pioneering high-speed milling tools, which are compatible with machines from most other manufacturers, we have successfully positioned our portfolio at the AMB and on the international market.?



DATRON AG develops, produces and sells innovative CNC milling machines for the machining of such future-oriented materials as aluminium and composite materials; dental milling machines for the efficient machining of all common denture materials in dental laboratories; high-speed milling tools; and high-performance dispensing machines for industrial sealing and bonding applications. By means of the latest technology, backed by numerous patents, and the integration into a comprehensive service package, DATRON offers unique solutions.

DATRON machines are characterised by their high quality and cost-efficiency at very low energy consumption. DATRON systems are used, among others, in electrical engineering, metal, plastic and automotive industries, aviation and dental technology. Over 2,000 machine customers, both domestic and abroad, have relied for many years on the proven DATRON technology.

DATRON has been on a profitable growth path for years. Thus, with more than 25 trade agents worldwide, the company achieved in 2015 a turnover of around EUR 42.6 million and an EBIT of EUR 3.3 million. Currently, DATRON has around 240 employees.

DATRON has received many awards in recent years. The consulting firm Munich Strategy Group (MSG), in its independent study published in late 2015, considers DATRON AG to be one of the most innovative small and medium-sized companies in Germany (positioning DATRON at number 30 of the list) and additionally gave DATRON an award as a TOP 100 company. More recently, in late April, DATRON AG received the award ?Deutschlands Kundenchampions 2016? (?Germany's Customer Champion 2016?), and the red dot industrial design award 2016 for the new DATRON neo CNC milling machine plus the red dot communication award for its control software DATRON next.

Further information can be found on www.datron.de.





Company information / Profile:

DATRON AG develops, produces and sells innovative CNC milling machines for the machining of such future-oriented materials as aluminium and composite materials; dental milling machines for the efficient machining of all common denture materials in dental laboratories; high-speed milling tools; and high-performance dispensing machines for industrial sealing and bonding applications. By means of the latest technology, backed by numerous patents, and the integration into a comprehensive service package, DATRON offers unique solutions.

DATRON machines are characterised by their high quality and cost-efficiency at very low energy consumption. DATRON systems are used, among others, in electrical engineering, metal, plastic and automotive industries, aviation and dental technology. Over 2,000 machine customers, both domestic and abroad, have relied for many years on the proven DATRON technology.

DATRON has been on a profitable growth path for years. Thus, with more than 25 trade agents worldwide, the company achieved in 2015 a turnover of around EUR 42.6 million and an EBIT of EUR 3.3 million. Currently, DATRON has around 240 employees.

DATRON has received many awards in recent years. The consulting firm Munich Strategy Group (MSG), in its independent study published in late 2015, considers DATRON AG to be one of the most innovative small and medium-sized companies in Germany (positioning DATRON at number 30 of the list) and additionally gave DATRON an award as a TOP 100 company. More recently, in late April, DATRON AG received the award ?Deutschlands Kundenchampions 2016? (?Germany's Customer Champion 2016?), and the red dot industrial design award 2016 for the new DATRON neo CNC milling machine plus the red dot communication award for its control software DATRON next.

Further information can be found on www.datron.de.





PressRelease by

DATRON AG

Date: 09/21/2016 - 11:45

Language: English

News-ID 496084

Character count: 7300

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: DATRON AG

Stadt: Mühltal





Number of hits: 42



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease